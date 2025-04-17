EDF Renewables North America and Power Sustainable Close Financing for Desert Quartzite Solar and Storage Project

EDF Renewables North America is pleased to announce the close of financing for the Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project. The Project, jointly owned with Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Inc. (PSEI), began delivering electricity in December 2024.


KfW IPEX-Bank, together with MUFG Bank Ltd, Export Development Canada, Korea Development Bank, and 4 other participating banks, provided long-term debt financing for Desert Quartzite. This financing marks the first project leverage application in the United States for EDF Renewables in over a decade.

Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage, located in Riverside County, California has a total capacity of 375 MWdc solar combined with a 150 MWac/4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS).

About EDF Renewables North America

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 23 GW of developed projects and 16 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

