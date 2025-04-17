EDF Renewables North America and Power Sustainable Close Financing for Desert Quartzite Solar and Storage Project

KfW IPEX-Bank, together with MUFG Bank Ltd, Export Development Canada, Korea Development Bank, and 4 other participating banks, provided long-term debt financing for Desert Quartzite. This financing marks the first project leverage application in the United States for EDF Renewables in over a decade.

EDF Renewables North America is pleased to announce the close of financing for the Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project. The Project, jointly owned with Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Inc. (PSEI), began delivering electricity in December 2024.



KfW IPEX-Bank, together with MUFG Bank Ltd, Export Development Canada, Korea Development Bank, and 4 other participating banks, provided long-term debt financing for Desert Quartzite. This financing marks the first project leverage application in the United States for EDF Renewables in over a decade.Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage, located in Riverside County, California has a total capacity of 375 MWdc solar combined with a 150 MWac/4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS).About EDF Renewables North AmericaEDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 23 GW of developed projects and 16 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.