THE SMARTER E EUROPE: LAUNCH OF SPECIAL EXHIBIT ON BIDIRECTIONAL CHARGING – THE ENERGY TRANSITION GAINS TRACTION

Munich/Pforzheim, April 17, 2025 - Electricity from renewable sources has become the new normal - in Germany alone, around 60 percent of net electricity generation came from renewables in 2024. But the growing volume of green power is posing new challenges for energy supply: The integration into the existing system urgently requires more flexibility. According to a recent study by the European industry association Eurelectric together with EY, flexibility demand in Europe is expected to double by 2030, compared with 2021. In the same period, daily flexibility demand is expected to rise by a factor of 2.4 - from the previous 153 terawatt hours (TWh) - and weekly demand by a factor of 1.8 (from 137 TWh). This is a clear indication that current systems are approaching their capacity limits. One promising solution is the use of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Over the next five years, EVs could provide around 114 TWh of battery capacity, a potential that remains largely untapped. This is why The smarter E Europe will dedicate a special exhibit to the topic of bidirectional charging this year. The smarter E Europe is Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The event with its four exhibitions, Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place at the fully booked Messe München from May 7-9, 2025, and is expected to attract around 3,000 exhibitors and more than 110,000 visitors.



A special exhibition at The smarter E Europe is dedicated to bidirectional charging. ©Solar Promotion GmbHDr. Frank Spennemann, Senior Manager Charging Solutions Energy at Mercedes-Benz, has a clear view of the importance of bidirectional charging, particularly vehicle-to-grid technology, for the success of the energy transition: "Research simulations have shown that bidirectional vehicles are key for grid stability and the transition to renewable sources of energy." In France, a collaboration between Renault, a car manufacturer, and The Mobility House has launched a scheme enabling electricity customers to make their vehicle batteries available as grid-serving electricity storage systems in exchange for free charging. Marcus Fendt, Managing Director of The Mobility House, explains: "EV batteries are the most convenient storage option because the average car parking time is 23 hours per day. The average daily distance travelled by car in Germany is 36 kilometers. This corresponds to an energy consumption of around 8 kWh, or even less for very efficient e-cars."Today's technology for tomorrow's worldAt the special exhibit on bidirectional charging, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about available components and solutions, to get a glimpse of the future and to talk to leading industry players. The special exhibit can be found in hall C6, right next to the Power2Drive Forum, on all three exhibition days. Exhibits and live demos will show how vehicle-to-X technology works in practice, be it vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building, vehicle-to-load or vehicle-to-home. Through lectures and discussions, attendees will be able to get first-hand expert information on how bidirectional charging will change our energy system and which developments will shape its future. The special exhibit will also showcase inspiring projects and practical examples from Germany, Europe and across the world that serve as examples of how companies, cities and municipalities can make profitable and sustainable use of the technology.Forums and guided toursOne of the hot topics at The smarter E Europe exhibition forums will be bidirectional charging: Various aspects of vehicle-to-X technologies will be examined in seven sessions with high-carat speakers; five of these sessions will be part of the Power2Drive Forum. On all three exhibition days, the organizers will be offering guided tours during which industry experts will provide attendees with insights into specific technologies, business models and the next steps of the integration journey of vehicle-to-grid solutions. The guided tours start from the info counter at the special exhibit on bidirectional charging at 11:30am and 3:30pm on all three days. As the number of attendees is limited, we recommend getting there in good time.Special exhibit with strong supportThe collaborative partners of the special exhibit on bidirectional charging contribute technical expertise and a wide range and in-depth insights. The organizers are delighted about the collaboration with E-Mobility Europe and Eurelectric, the European industry associations, the Research Center for Energy Economics (FfE), Lade GmbH, the National Center for Charging Infrastructure, Smart Energy Europe and The Mobility House. Sigenergy and Bi-CCS are sponsoring the event.As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from May 7-9, 2025.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply.The smarter E Europe brings together relevant players from around the world, showcasing the latest market developments, trends and technologies. The four exhibitions will take place from May 7-9, 2025 at Messe München:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de.