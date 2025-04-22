ENSTALL PRESENTS COMPLETE BRAND PORTFOLIO AT INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2025

Deventer/Kirchdorf, 22 April 2025 - Enstall, a global leader in solar mounting, will be making its most significant appearance yet at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich. This year's line-up brings together its full family of brands, including Esdec, Blubase, Sunfer, PanelClaw, and the newly acquired Schletter—all appearing together at a single booth for the first time.



The event marks a major milestone in Enstall's evolution into a comprehensive provider of mounting systems, their goal being to offer a complete range of PV mounting solutions complemented by smart planning tools and digital services."Collaboration is key to innovation," says Bart Leusink, Enstall's CEO for Europe. "By bringing all our brands under one banner, we're pushing boundaries to bring solar sooner. Intersolar is the perfect stage for us to showcase our collective vision and PV dream team."Hands-on experience with digital planning toolsAttendees of Intersolar Europe 2025 can experience first-hand Enstall's extensive range of mounting products and latest software solutions designed to simplify the design and installation of PV systems.Three new planning tools will be at the center of attention:• The Enstall Calculator and OnSite app, both of which offer intuitive interfaces, accurate load calculations, and automated documentation to accelerate the planning process• The newly developed Schletter Creator, a next-gen, cloud-based planning tool that enables all users—from industry amateurs to seasoned experts—to produce complete project plans in less than five minutes through advanced 3D designs and real-time, automatic load calculationsWith the incorporation of AI-powered functionalities and intelligent automation, these tools don't just streamline planning—they also reduce installation costs and increase project efficiency across the board.Collaborative R&D: Driving Industry-wide InnovationA key driver of Enstall's and Schletter's success lies in their shared commitment to collaborative research and development. By pooling resources and expertise, they are accelerating innovation in everything from mounting systems to digital tools.This partnership not only improves product performance and efficiency but also raises the bar for quality, sustainability, and ease of use. For solar professionals, this translates to smarter workflows, reduced project timelines, and greater overall cost-effectiveness, helping them stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and volatile market."Great minds think alike but the best minds think together," says Florian Roos, CEO of Schletter. "Our joint presence at Intersolar, as well as our collaborative approach to research and development, is testament to what can be achieved when our teams work together towards a common goal. By uniting under the Enstall umbrella, we're redefining what's possible in solar mounting and making PV installations even faster, stronger, and smarter.""Intersolar provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how our brands work together to support the industry," adds Leusink. "By uniting our expertise, we're delivering a seamless experience for installers, ensuring they have access to best-in-class solutions and services."Visit Intersolar Europe 2025Enstall and Schletter invite anyone interested in meeting the teams and gaining first-hand product and service guidance to visit Hall A6 in Munich's International Congress Center on May 6-7 2025.For more details and event updates, visit Enstall's Intersolar event page: https://eu.enstall.com/uk-en/events/intersolar-europe-20253835863456/?eventid=a8ca20b0-70cf-411f-9871-2765b6f603a1ABOUT ENSTALLEnstall is an innovative, global company that enables a seamless, end-to-end solar ecosystem. The solutions accelerate solar adoption to deliver solar, sooner. Together with its corporate brands, Enstall develops highly reliable PV mounting solutions and digital capabilities that create less hassle and deliver more value for solar professionals.Founded in 2004 and with over 150 years of combined industry experience, Enstall is now recognized as the solar industry's largest and most trusted partner. More than 30 gigawatts of solar power have been installed worldwide with Enstall solutions.www.enstall.comABOUT SCHLETTERThe Schletter Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of aluminum and steel photovoltaic mounting systems. The group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, facades, and open-field sites (solar farms). With an international network of production, sales, and service companies, the company is active in all major international markets.www.schletter-group.com