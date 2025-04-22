UbiQD Secures $20M in Series B Funding to Scale Quantum Dot Technology Across Industries

UbiQD®, a global leader in quantum dot (QD) technology, today announced the close of its $20 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP), with participation from Builders VC, Azura Group, Builders Vision, Stout Street Capital, Seraph Partners, Scout Ventures, New Mexico Vintage Fund, and others. The new investment highlights investors' growing confidence in UbiQD's innovative solutions and market potential.



Breakthrough Technology for High-Growth MarketsUbiQD's proprietary quantum dot technology is revolutionizing light utilization in greenhouse agriculture, solar energy, security and other critical industries. By enhancing the efficiency, durability, and sustainability of fluorescence in these applications, the company is addressing major challenges across multiple sectors.The company's innovations build on the foundational work recognized by the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded for the discovery and development of quantum dots. Some of UbiQD's core intellectual property includes one of the Nobel laureates as an inventor. These tiny nanocrystals, whose properties change based on their size, have opened new possibilities in light optimization, with applications ranging from solar, display, security, medicine, agriculture, design, and more."PVP specializes in backing deep tech and advanced materials companies with the potential to reshape industries—and UbiQD is doing exactly that. Aside from their breakthrough QD technology, what impressed us about UbiQD are the diversity of attractive end-applications they are serving and the ability to easily scale the technology." said Dr. Sheng Peng, Partner and deal lead with Phoenix Venture Partners. "From agriculture to solar to security, they've built real traction with major industry players, turning scientific innovation into commercial success. In today's investment climate, that kind of adaptability and market validation is critical, and we're excited to support UbiQD as they continue to lead the way in the quantum materials space."Fueling Growth and ExpansionFunding from the Series B will be used to scale up manufacturing, expand R&D capabilities, strengthen intellectual property, enhance marketing efforts, and support working capital needs. Additionally, UbiQD is making significant upgrades to its existing facilities in Los Alamos and new infrastructure is planned as part of its broader expansion strategy. A key milestone in UbiQD's growth roadmap includes plans to build the globe's largest and most efficient QD supply chain."Every major advancement in the history of humankind has been underpinned by materials innovation but unlocked by manufacturing scale, from the iron age to the semiconductor age. Quantum dots provide an excellent example of this, being at the heart of an ongoing nano- and quantum-technological revolution," said Hunter McDaniel, PhD, founder and CEO of UbiQD. "With our pioneering work in quantum nanotechnology, we are advancing innovation and establishing the U.S., and New Mexico, as a leader in these transformative fields."For the solar industry—just one of many sectors benefiting from this technology—quantum dots can improve energy conversion efficiency, ultimately lowering cost-per-watt for photovoltaic panels. In February 2025, UbiQD announced the acquisition of Blue Dot Photonics, a company specializing in enhancing solar module performance using perovskite-based quantum-cutting materials. With this acquisition, UbiQD is uniquely positioned to drive down costs and enhance the adoption of next-generation solar technologies."This is far more than a scientific milestone—it's a material breakthrough with transformative commercial potential," said Jim Kim, General Partner at Builders VC. "Hunter and the UbiQD team have successfully translated quantum dot technology from the lab to real-world applications, creating scalable solutions for solar energy and agriculture. With accelerating customer adoption, a new factory underway in New Mexico, and industrial-scale production on the near horizon, the outlook is incredibly bright."About UbiQD, Inc.UbiQD® (pronounced 'ubiquity') is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. UbiQD's quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light, and their greenhouse technology, UbiGro®, uses fluorescence to create a more optimal greenhouse spectrum for crops. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. To learn more, please visit https://UbiQD.com and https://UbiGro.com.