BlueWave 2024 Impact Report Showcases Project Milestones and Community Commitment

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 -- BlueWave, a leading solar developer, owner, and operator in the Northeast U.S., today shared its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting achievements in project development, operations and construction, as well as corporate social impact from the past year. BlueWave continues to live by its mission of protecting our planet by transforming access to renewable energy and has served its mission by developing 12 projects, totaling 46 megawatts (MWDC), in 2024. These projects will help prevent 42,237 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere annually, making a considerable impact on the planet within their first year.



"Everything we do at BlueWave is driven by a deep commitment to our mission—and 2024 was no exception. From project development to community engagement, we made meaningful progress toward building a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone," said Mike Marsch, Chief Development Officer at BlueWave. "Our impact goes beyond megawatts. In every project and partnership, we're focused on creating value for the communities we serve and setting a new standard for responsible clean energy development."Project Ownership & Asset ManagementSolar development is the foundation of BlueWave's identity and as an owner-operator, BlueWave is involved for the entirety of the project lifecycle. In 2024, BlueWave completed development of 12 projects across Massachusetts, Maine and New York, totaling 46 MWDC. These projects support the resilience of farming communities and the electrical grid, and several will provide utility bill savings to community solar customers.BlueWave completed construction on four projects, serving as the "owner-builder" to ensure the projects were built to BlueWave standards of excellence and minimized environmental impact.Additionally, eight BlueWave projects became operational across Massachusetts and Maine, enabled in part by progressive state-level programs like SMART and NEB that allowed for an integrated mix of agrivoltaics, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and/or community solar across these sites. Looking ahead, BlueWave also secured sites for future solar and storage projects in 13 states. When examining the full project pipeline, this is 746 MWDC solar and 2,876 MW AC stand-alone storage in active development.Industry Partnerships & EngagementIn addition to developing clean energy infrastructure, BlueWave invested in collaborative partnerships that support industry leadership. BlueWave strives to lead by example, advancing not only its own projects but also the clean energy industry as a whole.Within the past year, BlueWave co-founded the Solar and Farming Association (SAFA), a national coalition dedicated to scaling commercial crop and livestock agrivoltaics across the United States. In its first year, SAFA focused on advocating for a federal definition of agrivoltaics in the Farm Bill - a foundational step to unlock funding for farmers and streamline project permitting.Complementing this work, several BlueWave leaders serve on industry associations, helping to shape a more productive, responsible path forward for solar development nationwide.Community ResponsibilityWith a commitment that reaches beyond development, BlueWave also gives back to the communities in which employees work and live through an established charitable giving program. Throughout the year, BlueWave donated $30K to support local and national organizations that were nominated and selected by employees.Employees also undertook in-person, hands-on volunteer opportunities, spending 300+ hours contributing to service projects, including environmental cleanups and volunteer work in shelters, gardens, and churches across communities.The BlueWave WayBeyond infrastructure and partnerships, BlueWave's commitment to social impact remains a key pillar of its identity. At the forefront of responsible solar development, BlueWave is delivering innovative solutions that expand access to clean energy - empowering communities, supporting environmental stewardship, and driving lasting impact.To learn more about BlueWave, visit bluewave.energy.About BlueWaveBlueWave's mission is to protect our planet by transforming access to renewable energy. As a pioneering renewable energy company that develops and owns solar and battery storage projects, BlueWave has a long track record of success and is developing several gigawatts of solar and battery storage projects throughout the United States to ensure our grid is reliable and efficient in a clean energy future.BlueWave is proud to be a certified B Corp, recognized by B Labs as "Best for the World" in Governance and was awarded Member Company of the Year by the Solar Energy Business Association of New England.About Axium Infrastructure Inc.Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had over C$11.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, as well as approximately C$2.0 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 265 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.