INFINITE RENEWABLES DEVELOPS ONE OF THE FIRST WIND TURBINE-POWERED CHARGING STATIONS IN THE UK

Infinite Renewables has developed one of the first Project Electric Vehicle (EV) wind turbine-powered charging stations in the UK. This innovative ultra rapid charging system at Tafarnaubach, Tredegar in south east Wales offers discounted green energy direct from the turbine to the car providing the ultimate carbon busting solution for car charging.Unlike conventional charging stations that run off the grid and have a blended electricity source, the new charging points are powered by green energy when the turbine is turning. This helps to make EV vehicles even more sustainable and contributes to the Welsh Government's decarbonisation targets.Using renewable energy also enables Infinite to offer lower charging costs to users.The new charging station is very competitive when compared to normal ultra-rapid charging which is around 80p per kWh.The turbine-powered charging station relieves capacity pressure from an increasingly stressed grid network. It also increases the revenue yield from an existing operating renewable asset and it provides substantial savings to the EV charging public with discounted unit costs for the powerAndrew Crossman, Director at Infinite Renewables said, "The wind turbine-powered ultra rapid charging station at Tafarnaubach, Tredegar is a transformative project that heralds the future of EV charging across the UK. Infinite is very proud to be at the forefront of this renewable energy innovation which offers motorists a greener, cleaner charging solution at lower cost."Infinite is in the process of developing additional Renewable EV charging opportunities using multi-technology generation such as wind and solar to power the future of EV charging.About InfiniteInfinite is a company based in Wales that specialises in the design, development and management of renewable energy schemes, integrating generation technologies, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and microgrids. Since 2010, Infinite has built and managed a portfolio of over 50MW of wind, solar and storage projects operating throughout the UK. We have also undertaken projects in Sierra Leone and Dubai.Media contact: Gaenor Howellsgaenor@gaenorhowells.com