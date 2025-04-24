Aspen Power Completes Ten Pennsylvania Solar Projects

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 — Aspen Power, a leading distributed generation platform dedicated to building the clean energy future, held a ceremony this week to celebrate the completion of ten new solar sites that are making meaningful contributions to Pennsylvania's energy goals. With a combined capacity of 42.5 megawatts (MW), or enough to power 8,500 homes electricity each year, the projects generate long-term rental income for local landowners and boost regional infrastructure. This portfolio is the first part of a multi-phase rollout in the state for Aspen Power.



"We're proud to celebrate real progress toward a more affordable and resilient energy future in Pennsylvania," said Jorge Vargas, CEO of Aspen Power. "At a time when electricity rates are set to increase substantially across the state, we're proud to offer affordable electricity rates while also providing landowners with stable, long-term income that can help preserve and land-bank their property for future generations," he added."We did a lot of research before leasing our land for solar and feel confident it was the right decision for our fourth-generation farm," said Judy King, a Mercer County property owner. "It will provide a steady source of income, helping us plan for the future and preserve the land for the next generation. We are committed to put every dime back into this farm, while also supporting the economy by utilizing local businesses. We're excited to play a part in something that strengthens Pennsylvania's energy future."With electricity demand rising rapidly across the state, solar stands out for its ability to be deployed faster than traditional energy sources, making it a vital tool in meeting near-term energy needs. The sites also brought roughly 800 jobs to the state through the development, construction, and maintenance of the solar systems. Pennsylvania has set a target of achieving 18% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and these commercial net metering solar projects will help advance that goal. Aspen Power continues to lead the way in the distributed generation sector, having developed or acquired more than 600 renewable energy projects across 26 states in its pursuit of a more affordable and reliable clean energy future.About Aspen PowerAspen Power is a distributed energy generation platform with the dual mission of accelerating and democratizing decarbonization. We partner with businesses, communities, and others in the industry to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy assets. Our experienced team is passionate about solving our clients' energy challenges to deliver a sustainable future throughout the U.S.