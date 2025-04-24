Tigo Energy Introduces Comprehensive High-Performance Off-Grid Solar Package

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package, a response to customer requests for a solution to help make off-grid solar-plus-storage simple to deploy while enhancing solar production and storage. Based on parallels observed by Tigo in customer inquiries, the global off-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) market is projected to grow at a rate of around 8% annually through 2030.



More Headlines Articles

Designed to bring Total Quality Solar (TQS) to the off-grid solar market, the High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package combines installer ease of deployment, enhanced efficiency, and all the components required to deliver fully integrated and seamless off-grid solar-plus-storage systems. The core of the Off-Grid Solar package is the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution. With DC-coupled configurations of either 20kWh or 40kWh of storage, homeowners and businesses can help ensure continuous power availability with generator integration. The package is currently available from expert solar distributors, such as Zonna Energy."When designing solar systems outside the reach of the grid, maximizing production and efficiency are the name of the game, and we're excited to see how Tigo can deliver on that with this off-grid package," said Matt Smucker, President at Zonna Energy LLC. "Tigo has fully optimized the design and installation process for installers, making it very easy for off-grid solar installers to deploy the system out in the wild. We look forward to working with Tigo to fill the demand for integrated off-grid systems, which our customers consistently request."The self-guided activation feature of the High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package empowers installers to configure off-grid operation independently via the Tigo EI App. The system's advanced energy management capabilities and DC architecture eliminate round-trip power conversion losses for storage, module mismatch and shading, and clipping losses."While generating power away from the grid was one of the original applications for solar, those systems have historically been both complex and custom configurations; our High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package changes that," said Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo Energy. "With this combination of products, Tigo is not only making installation simple, but we are also providing an assembly of off-grid solar equipment that delivers outstanding energy production by helping to eliminate losses and inefficiencies across modules, the inverter, and the battery system."To learn more about Tigo High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package configurations and options, please visit the product website here, or attend a product webinar, here. For inquiries about product availability, please contact the Tigo team here. The Tigo High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package will be featured at the Annual Zonna Solar Conference, taking place from May 6 to 7 in Berlin, OH.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.