Green Energy Expo 2025 - Kseng Solar Showcases Full-Scenario Solar Racking Solutions in South Korea

From April 23 to 25, at Green Energy Expo 2025 in Daegu, Kseng Solar showcased its latest cutting-edge solar racking solutions, tailored to meet Korea's rapidly growing renewable energy needs.

From April 23 to 25, at Green Energy Expo 2025 in Daegu, Kseng Solar showcased its latest cutting-edge solar racking solutions, tailored to meet Korea's rapidly growing renewable energy needs. Featuring ground mounts, roof mounts, and solar carports, the displayed solar bracket highlighted their versatility across diverse application scenarios, drawing strong interest from on-site attendees.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Large gap roof mounting systems, Standing Seam Roof Mounting Systems, Triangle Flat Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting System- Solar CarportAs South Korea embraces renewable energy and with strong governmental support, the nation's solar energy market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Backed by a local branch and expert team, Kseng Solar reaffirms its commitment to supporting Korea's sustainable energy transformation by continuing to bring innovative solar racking solutions and exceptional customer service to local customers.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will consistently deliver high-quality solar racking solutions to support local clients in their journey toward green energy transformation and carbon reduction.