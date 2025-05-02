Exide Technologies to showcase comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions portfolio at ees Europe 2025

Gennevilliers, France - 02/05/2025 - www.exidegroup.com Exide Technologies, a global leader in battery storage solutions, will be showcasing its latest advancements at ees Europe 2025. With over 100 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects, Exide continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.



At the event, Exide Technologies will present the Solition Mega Series and Solition Powerbooster Mobile, its latest launched product delivering flexible and sustainable energy ‘on-the-go'.Advanced Energy Storage Solutions with Modular DesignsThe Solition Mega Series offers advanced energy storage solutions with modular designs ranging from 552 kWh up to 3440 kWh storage capacity. Each product in the series, including the air-cooled Mega Zerofive, Mega One, and the liquid cooled Mega Three, features integrated safety standards, designed for flexibility, fast installation and cost efficiency, ensuring reliable and extended functional life. All Solition Mega energy storage systems are equipped with aerosol fire extinguishers for optimal safety.Meanwhile, Solition Powerbooster Mobile is based on lithium iron phosphate technology and is an addition to the state-of-the-art Solition Powerbooster series. With either a single 180kW or two 90 kW EV fast chargers and multiple CEE AC outputs, this unit can be used for many applications: From construction sites to rock concerts and emergency rescue, the Solition Powerbooster Mobile offers a flexible and reliable energy supply - wherever users need it!With a legacy of over 135 years, Exide Technologies integrates renewable energy seamlessly into advanced battery storage solutions. Its modular Solition Mega Series supports grid stabilization, backup power, and seamless renewable integration, driving the transition toward a net-zero world."As a trusted industry leader, Exide Technologies combines a legacy of reliability with pioneering expertise in energy storage systems. Our commitment to excellence propels us to unparalleled heights in the rapidly growing energy storage landscape," said Michael Geiger, Senior Vice President of Energy Solutions at Exide Technologies.Visit Exide Technologies at ees Europe 2025 in Munich from May 7-9, at stand 320 in hall B2, to explore its innovative solutions and learn from industry experts.