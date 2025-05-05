MoistTech Corp to Highlight IR3000 Series Moisture Sensors at the FEW Expo

MoistTech Corp., the global leader in moisture measurement and control, will showcase its IR3000 Series Moisture Sensors at the FEW Expo, Booth #1205, June 9-11, 2025, in Omaha, NE. Featuring advanced Near Infrared (NIR) technology, the IR3000 delivers precise, real-time moisture analysis for a wide range of products and raw materials. In ethanol production, the sensor plays a critical role in optimizing the drying process of Dried Distillers Grains (DDG)—a valuable byproduct—by enabling continuous moisture measurement that improves product quality, boosts efficiency, and reduces energy use.



The MoistTech state-of-the-art near-infrared technology achieves unparalleled accuracy, delivering true, repeatable results year after year with little or no maintenance. Pre-calibrated in the factory with customer samples, the IR3000 is guaranteed never to drift over time or need recalibration. Other technologies necessitate monthly or yearly calibrations that incur costs and result in downtime. Calibrations for up to 50 different products or product variations can be stored in each IR3000 sensor.Moreover, the accuracy of the IR3000 is unaffected by most material variations such as height and color and by ambient temperature and lights, unlike competing technology. To ensure the most accurate moisture reading, MoistTech software automatically compensates for small gaps, inert material. foreign objects, and conveyor surfaces. The IR3000 utilizes cast aluminum enclosures to effectively disperse heat and ensure more accurate readings, in contrast to competing sensors that use polished steel, which holds and creates heat.The IR3000 generates an instant return on investment by enhancing product quality and consistency while simultaneously boosting productivity through decreased downtime and waste. DDGs are commonly used as high-protein animal feed supplements. Moisture content is an essential aspect when conditioning feeds because too much moisture can plug the pellet mill. It is suggested that pellets achieve a final moisture content below 13% in order to be safe for storage.Real-time, continuous moisture measurement enables operational personnel to make crucial, immediate adjustments to the production process. Furthermore, Furthermore, with NIR analysis, all manual steps of collecting, drying, and accurately weighing samples are eliminated. Real-time data is fed directly to the control system for process control.The IR3000 sensor is a complete solution that is easy to install and integrate into existing production lines and does not require the purchase of any additional hardware or software. Its non-contact design minimizes contamination and maintenance, allowing for continuous operation without interfering with manufacturing processes.For more information about the IR3000 and how it can enhance the quality, productivity, and energy efficiency of your production line, visit https://www.moisttech.com/applications/mineral-moisture-sensor/dried-distillers-grains-ddg-moisture/.About MoistTechMoistTech Corp. is a global leader in Moisture Measurement as well as monitoring Fat/Oil and Coating Moisture / Thickness for the converting and film applications. MoistTech manufactures a range of on-line sensors & at-line instruments for moisture measurement and real-time moisture process control for numerous applications.