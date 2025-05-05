Solargik launches SOMA Pro, the next generation of its AI-powered platform for intelligent solar tracking, diagnostics, and control at Intersolar 2025

Solargik, a global pioneer in photovoltaic energy solutions headquartered in Jerusalem, today announced the launch of SOMA Pro, the next generation of its intelligent monitoring and control platform, at Intersolar 2025. SOMA Pro is the first tracker-native software system that fully integrates monitoring, diagnostics, and performance control - enabling operators to increase yield, reduce downtime, and unlock deeper insights into plant operations.



SOMA Pro, Solargik's AI-powered platform, is built into the core of the company's own tracker hardware, drawing on live-data from motion control, site-wide sensors, power meters, and inverter systems. Its integrated design breaks down silos common to third-party SCADA systems or bolt-on controls and provides operators with real-time visibility and full remote control over tracker positioning, energy flow, and site-wide performance. Optimized for complex terrains and light conditions, SOMA Pro allows precise management of energy production - whether remotely stowing the site or fine-tuning behavior at the single tracker level."With SOMA Pro, we've redefined how solar installations can be managed - especially in environments where traditional systems fall short," said Gil Kroyzer, Solargik's CEO. "By combining our lightweight tracker technology with an intelligent control system designed in-house, we offer a level of adaptability, insight, and flexibility that helps operators extract more value from every site."Integrated architecture for unmatched reliabilitySOMA Pro is Solargik's own proprietary SCADA platform that seamlessly integrates production monitoring, tracker configuration, and component diagnostics. This unified architecture reduces operational complexity, improves site stability, and eliminates the data blind spots that plague third-party monitoring tools.AI-driven optimization: Proprietary loss attribution with actionable resultsAt the heart of SOMA Pro is Solargik's in-house AI performance model, capable of identifying and quantifying energy loss down to specific rows or components. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, the platform achieves detection accuracy exceeding 95%, enabling operators to recover up to 6% in lost energy. Its predictive analytics support targeted maintenance and strengthen EPC contractor collaboration - protecting long-term asset value.Real-time operational intelligence, not just monitoringLearning from real site conditions, SOMA Pro continuously optimizes tracker positioning based on dynamic elements of the solar plant, such as irradiance, cloudiness, wind speed and topography. Through a cloud-based interface, operators gain full command of tracker tilt, stow modes (manual or automatic), and production status - from the entire site down to an individual tracker or inverter - enabling faster response to changing conditions and improved energy yield.Intersolar launch and media availabilitySolargik will officially debut SOMA Pro at Intersolar 2025. Journalists and analysts can schedule executive briefings and live demonstrations by contacting the Solargik media relations team or requesting a meeting here.About SolargikSolargik is a global leader in photovoltaic tracking and energy management, specializing in intelligent, terrain-adaptive solar systems that deliver strong performance in complex and constrained environments. Its lightweight, single-axis trackers are engineered for maximum efficiency on slopes up to 30% and in agrivoltaic applications. Powered by the proprietary SOMA Pro SCADA platform, Solargik provides integrated control, real-time diagnostics, predictive automation, and performance optimization. Field-proven across more than 100 projects globally, Solargik helps operators maximize output, reduce costs, and unlock the full potential of every site. Founded by solar industry veterans, Solargik is committed to advancing smarter, more adaptable solutions for the future of renewable energy.www.solargik.com