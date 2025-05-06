A more compact way of testing leading-edge erosion of wind turbine blades

Visit https://rdtestsystems.com/rain-erosion-tester/#new-compact-rain-erosion-tester for further information

R&D Test Systems has updated its DNV-recommended Rain Erosion Tester and developed a smaller and more cost-optimized version.

05/06/25, 05:34 AM | Other Renewables | R&D Test Systems

Leading-edge erosion, caused by harsh weather conditions and increasing rotor speeds, remains a significant challenge for turbine manufacturers and operators. To address this issue, R&D Test Systems has long been a leader in rain erosion testing with the proven and acknowledged test solution the Rain Erosion Tester. Now, we are introducing a new addition to our portfolio: the Rain Erosion Tester Compact (RET Compact)—a more accessible, cost-optimized alternative to our full-scale Rain Erosion Tester (RET).


Designed, built, and tested in-house

Developing the RET Compact was an intensive process that used our expertise in designing and building cutting-edge test systems. From concept to commissioning, every aspect of the RET Compact was engineered in-house by our specialized team.

"We saw a growing demand for a compact and affordable solution that still met the essential testing requirements," says Christian-Emil Helver, Engineering Specialist at R&D Test Systems. "Many companies and research institutions require robust rain erosion testing but may not need the full customization and scale of our larger system. That's where RET Compact comes in."

A compact yet powerful test solution

The RET Compact retains the core benefits of our larger Rain Erosion Tester. Its three-bladed helicopter principle accurately simulates real-world rain conditions in an accelerated manner. This setup ensures repeatable, high-quality testing that aligns with DNV's Recommended Practice (DNV-RP-0171) for erosion protection systems.

Among its key features are:

- Plug-and-play installation for seamless setup anywhere
- Automated operation and reporting, including a 16 MPx camera for precise erosion documentation
- Intuitive HMI and control system for ease of use
- Tip speeds up to 160 m/s
- Ensuring reliable performance

Before launching the RET Compact, we conducted thorough in-house testing to ensure its reliability and accuracy. Our engineers meticulously evaluated rain density control, test repeatability (COV) of <20%, and the effectiveness of the automated reporting system.

"Testing the RET Compact internally allowed us to refine the system for optimal performance," explains Christian-Emil Helver. "After adjustments and finetuning, we could actually document repeatability (COV) of 4.7%, four times better than the DNV practices recommend, and we saw that the results were uninfluenced by the change in the machine's size and dimensions."

A solution for all testing needs

"We are proud to offer a system that provides fast, reliable results while being simple to install and operate," concludes Christian-Emil Helver. "Whether you're a research institution or an industry leader, the RET Compact enables you to reach your testing potential faster and more efficiently."

05/06/25, 05:34 AM | Other Renewables | R&D Test Systems
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Renewables News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Vecoplan - Planning and implementation of complete processing plants in refuse derived fuel production

Vecoplan - Planning and implementation of complete processing plants in refuse derived fuel production

In order to reduce the costs involved in the energy-intensive production of cement, many manufacturers are turning to refuse-derived fuels (RDF), considerably reducing the proportion of expensive primary fuels they would normally use. Solid fuels are being increasingly used - these might be used tyres, waste wood or mixtures of plastics, paper, composite materials and textiles. Vecoplan provides operators of cement plants with proven and robust components for conveying the material and separating iron and impurities, efficient receiving stations, storage systems and, of course, efficient shredders for an output in various qualities.
More Products
Feature Your Product