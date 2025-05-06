EDP Renewables North America Unveils 200 MW Solar and 150 MW Energy Storage Addition to Existing 1.1 GW Portfolio in California

TRANQUILITY, California (May 6, 2025) - EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) celebrates the inauguration of its 200 megawatt (MW) Scarlet II Solar Energy Park (Scarlet II), in Fresno County, California. Scarlet II follows EDPR NA's Scarlet I Solar Energy Park (Scarlet I), consisting of 200 MW of solar and 40 MW/160 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS), which achieved commercial operation in 2024. This second phase of the Scarlet Solar Energy Park includes a co-located 150 MW/600 MWh BESS, increasing the project's resilience.



The full output of the 200 MW of solar energy is contracted through a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), with resource adequacy associated with the 150 MW BESS contracted under long-term Resource Adequacy (RA) agreements with Ava Community Energy and San José Clean Energy. California's Resource Adequacy Program ensures that load-serving entities (LSEs) have sufficient capacity to meet their customers' demand and maintain grid reliability.Through further expansion into the Central Valley, EDPR NA has more than 1.1 GW of operational solar, wind, and storage projects throughout California, cementing its status as a leading renewable energy developer in the state.Scarlet II will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 68,000 California homes each year. Local institutions such as schools, emergency services, road maintenance, and infrastructure will benefit from the project's economic boost. Scarlet II will provide millions to be paid to local governments through tax payments, and millions spent locally at gas stations, retailers, restaurants, and hotels throughout its lifetime. The park supported the creation of more than 140 construction jobs and accounted for more than $1,537,000 of spending in-state."After our successful launch of Scarlet I, we are thrilled to add Scarlet II to our portfolio and build on our record of delivering energy reliability and resiliency for Fresno County and the Golden State," stated Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "We are proud that our meaningful partnerships and investments in the community helped generate strong local support for the expansion of Scarlet Solar Energy Park."Scarlet II continued the environmental stewardship commitment EDPR NA has made under its Close the Loop Program, recycling over 1700 (1757.49) tons of material over the course of construction, through EPC Rosendin and various materials recyclers, leading to over 60% (61.98%) of total reported construction material recycled.EDPR NA is a key renewable energy leader in California. The company's operational footprint of 1,138 MW is spread across two phases of the Scarlet Solar Energy Park, three phases of the Rising Tree Wind Farm in Kern County, two phases of the Lone Valley Solar Park in San Bernardino County, two phases of the Sandrini I & II Solar Energy Park in Kern County, and the Windhub A Solar Park in Kern County.###About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 26 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,000 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 11,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.