PPC Group: The second phase of construction for the 490MW photovoltaic plant in Megalopoli begins

• The construction of 125 MW begins, with 125 MW already being under construction at the site of the former lignite mines • The construction of the rest 240 MW will begin within 2026 • Estimated annual generation of the 490 MW plant at 860 GWh - covering the energy needs of 215,000 households - prevention of the emission of 430,000 tons of CO2 annually • In total, PPC Renewables will construct 540 MW of photovoltaics in the region - 50 MW is already in operation

The second phase of the construction of the large-scale 490 MW photovoltaic power plant in Megalopoli begins, a project leading to the transformation of the former lignite sites into a green energy hub.



Specifically, following the signing of the EPC contract between PPC Renewables and TERNA, the second phase of the 490 MW photovoltaic project commences with the construction of an additional 125MW on a total area of approximately 494 acres at the "Megalopoli Mine" site.The first phase of the PV park, with a capacity of 125 MW, is already under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.The third phase of the project, concerning the construction of the PV plant with a capacity of 240 MW, is expected to begin within 2026.For the 125 MW phase currently starting, approximately 215,000 bifacial photovoltaic panels will be used on fixed structures and will be connected to the existing Megalopoli Ultra High Voltage Substation via a new high voltage substation at the so called "Neo Choremi" site.With an installed capacity of 490 MW, the estimated annual electricity generation is expected to reach 860 GWh. This generation can meet the energy needs of 215,000 households and prevent emissions of 430,000 tons of CO2 annually.The PPC Group constantly strengthens its green portfolio, by rapidly proceeding to the implementation of the large-scale photovoltaic plant of a total capacity of 490 MW. The company has already constructed and operates a 50 MW PV plant in Megalopoli, meaning that upon the completion of the project, the PPC Group will have 540 MW of photovoltaics in the former lignite areas.The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RES PPC Group, Mr. Konstantinos Mavros, stated: "Our new ambitious plan places the area at the forefront of the energy transition. Just like in Ptolemais, where the old lignite power plants were transformed into large photovoltaic complexes, the Megalopoli photovoltaic power plant is going to replace the lignite generation by ensuring the historic continuity of this region's role in the country's energy supply".According to its three-year strategic plan, in the period 2025-2027, the PPC Group will develop an additional 5.6 GW of RES in Greece and the wider region of Southeastern Europe, with the aim of increasing its installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW by 2027.The main development arm of the PPC Group's RES portfolio is its wholly-owned subsidiary, PPC Renewables. The company has a groundbreaking activity, both at national and European level, in wind and solar energy since the 1980s. It innovates not only in Greece, but also in the wider region of Southeastern Europe, with its activity in all RES technologies, as well as in battery energy storage systems. The PPC Group currently owns a total portfolio of RES projects with an installed capacity of 6.2 GW in Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria. The aim of the investment plan of the PPC Group is to increase the installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW by 2027.The strategic goal of the company is to further expand its portfolio with new RES technologies, such as offshore wind farms and floating solar parks, as well as the development of energy storage systems using batteries.