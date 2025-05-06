TCL SunPower Global Unveils Revamped Product Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2025

TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2025 tradeshow, at booth A1.350. This exciting unveiling marks the culmination of the merger between two industry-leading brands in consumer electronics and solar, TCL and SunPower respectively, combining their unparalleled resources and technological leadership to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.



More Headlines Articles

"We are incredibly excited about the new company vision and offering, which brings together the best of both worlds — TCL's manufacturing and supply chain expertise with SunPower's innovative energy solutions. This powerful partnership is set to revolutionize the solar industry by delivering better technology on an increased scale, ultimately driving down costs and making innovative TCL SunPower energy solutions accessible to more customers than ever before," said Steven Zhang, GM of TCL SunPower Global.At Intersolar Europe 2025, TCL SunPower Global will showcase its revamped portfolio, meticulously designed to offer comprehensive solutions for every market segment. From residential rooftops to commercial buildings and expansive utility-scale installations, TCL SunPower Global's adaptable solutions cater to the diverse energy needs and budget of any customer."Our portfolio has been engineered to meet a range of customer demands, such as maximising energy density for increased system output, providing options for cost-sensitive markets, delivering elegant system aesthetics that enhance curb appeal, or ensuring peace of mind through the long-term reliability that accompanies the longest warranty in solar," said Vincent Maurice, Vice President of Sales at TCL SunPower Global. "Our partners work closely with home, business and power plants owners to match the highest performing system to their unique needs. To this purpose, they can find the specific products they need in our diverse portfolio of solar panels and storage solutions. With more than 40 years of experience in solar, every customer can find the perfect fit for their energy needs, all backed by the trusted SunPower and TCL brands."New SunPower Home Energy Storage SolutionsLeading the charge is the new SunPower Home Energy Storage solution, an expandable 5 kWh battery system with an 8-13 kW hybrid inverter and energy controller. This high-performance system operates in temperatures as low as -20°C and can be easily configured for multiple home energy management use cases, and third-party energy services including variable tariffs time-of-use and energy trading. This new solution will be integrated with other TCL devices, such as heat pumps, and will be managed through the innovative SunPower app. This integration will provide users with a seamless and efficient energy management experience, enhancing overall system performance and convenience.SunPower M Class Solar PanelsThe new SunPower M Class represents the latest evolution in back contact solar technology—the technology upon which SunPower has pioneered its unique differentiation over the last two decades. With industry-leading energy density, the M Class panels are expected to reach 25% efficiency for residential applications (up to 500W) and 24.4% for commercial applications (up to 660W), bringing back contact solar to new heights. These panels are engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring reliable energy production for more than 40 years. Backed by TCL's scalable, low-cost manufacturing model, M Class makes renowned SunPower back contact innovation accessible to more customers than ever before.TCL Solar Panel RangeComplementing the M Class are a full range of new panels from TCL Solar featuring back-contact and TOPCon technologies. TCL Solar panel technologies deliver dependable energy production and reliable performance at competitive price points. With robust glass-glass construction and comprehensive warranties, TCL Solar panels provide the perfect balance of energy production, reliability, and value.The showcased products and solutions are expected to be available in select European countries in the second half of 2025, offering multiple configurations.TCL SunPower Global will be present at Intersolar Europe in Hall A1, booth A1.350, on May 7-9, 2025. For more information about the revamped portfolio of TCL SunPower Global, sunpowerglobal.com.About TCL SunPower GlobalTCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com and on LinkedIn.