HONEYWELL NAMED BUILDING AUTOMATION PROVIDER FOR LG ENERGY SOLUTION’S STANDALONE NORTH AMERICAN EV BATTERY PLANT

ATLANTA, May 7, 2025 -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected as the building automation provider for LG Energy Solution's cylindrical EV battery manufacturing facility being built in Queen Creek, near Phoenix, Arizona. Set for completion in 2026, this state-of-the-art project represents a critical milestone in LG Energy Solution's strategy to lead EV battery innovation in North America, and it also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation and the energy transition.



Global battery demand is projected to quadruple by 2030 according to Bain, and the deployment of Honeywell's building automation technologies at the Queen Creek facility will help set a new standard for operational efficiency in high-tech manufacturing environments. This 1.3-million-square-foot standalone facility will integrate a suite of Honeywell technologies to help optimize performance, enhance safety and support sustainability outcomes."By developing and delivering solutions that blend cutting-edge technology and energy management, we are driving the future of automation," said Billal Hammoud, president and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation. "Honeywell's collaboration with LG Energy Solution demonstrates how advanced building automation can help empower companies to achieve operational excellence in their facilities while also accelerating the shift to a more secure energy future."Honeywell's innovative solutions will provide the Queen Creek facility with the following:• Unified Systems Integration: Honeywell's Enterprise Buildings Integrator platform will help enable seamless control of building management and safety systems via integration into Honeywell Forge, which provides advanced monitoring and analytics. Honeywell Forge, an IoT platform, enables condition-based maintenance to improve the resiliency of critical systems around the clock, helping to reduce unplanned reactive work and help lower energy costs. Its machine learning capabilities will continuously study a building's energy consumption patterns, which will enable LG Energy Solution to automatically adjust the facility to optimal energy-saving settings.• Comprehensive Fire and Safety Solutions: Honeywell's VESDA smoke detection and advanced self-testing fire alarm system offers automated and continuous air sampling enabling early warning of an impending fire hazard, often even before heavy smoke or flames are detected. VESDA and the networked fire alarm solution will be integrated into the facility's building management system to allow coordinated and near-instant responses from the HVAC system if smoke is detected.• Mission Critical Control and Advanced Cybersecurity: The QronoX Programmable Logic Controller will enable LG Energy Solution to enhance operational performance and resilience by providing advanced cybersecurity for its facility. The Honeywell technology will also help ensure asset security and compliance while reducing downtime for critical systems.Honeywell's scalable solutions are designed to support the future expansion of the project as well, reinforcing its role as a key collaborator in this transformative industrial sector.For more information on Honeywell's Building Automation solutions, visit buildings.honeywell.com