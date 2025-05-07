Nexamp and Chipotle Partner to Expand Community Solar Access with 15 New Solar Farms Across the Country

May 7, 2025 - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), the fast casual restaurant company cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food, has entered into an agreement with Nexamp, the nation's largest community solar provider, to purchase renewable energy bill credits to support the construction and operation of 15 new community solar farms generating 75 megawatts in Illinois, New York, Maryland and Maine. Under the agreement, Chipotle will receive credits associated with 20 megawatts from the portfolio of projects, while the remaining 55 megawatts will provide hundreds of thousands in savings to approximately 9,000 families, non-profits and other businesses across those markets.



By committing as a long-term subscriber for the credits generated by these projects, Chipotle's investment makes the design, construction and completion possible, ensuring that progress continues in the modernization and decarbonization of the grid while helping thousands of households reduce their annual electricity expenses. This initiative aligns with Chipotle's objective of making a real impact for communities, people and the planet, as well as its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support renewable energy development."Some of our nation's largest and most recognized brands are looking at community solar as a critical part of their environmental stewardship strategies, often combining it with rooftop solar, energy efficiency and other programs that contribute to a holistic sustainability plan," said Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. "Chipotle is furthering its leadership in this area by investing in solutions that will both address the climate crisis and bring long-term benefits to real individuals."Over the course of this agreement, Chipotle will save up to approximately a quarter-million dollars per year. Households that subscribe to these solar farms through the industry-leading Nexamp community solar program will save millions of dollars over that same time."As a brand on a mission to Cultivate a Better World, community solar projects are a winning solution to further our sustainability efforts while making a real impact to individuals in communities across the country, many of whom are our guests," added Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, Chipotle.E4, an energy and sustainability consulting firm in Chicago, assisted with the transaction. "Our role is to bring together businesses that are looking to advance their renewable energy goals with providers that have the capacity and reputation to make the relationship a success and then walk both parties through the intricacies of the agreement. This deal between Chipotle and Nexamp will bring the kinds of benefits we emphasize," noted Jonathan Siegle, founder of E4.Construction of the projects in this portfolio is underway and all sites are expected to come online by 2026. Nexamp will build, own, and operate all the projects. Other businesses interested in learning more about how they can partner with Nexamp should visit www.nexamp.com/for-business.About NexampNexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven distributed generation solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation and several more gigawatts under construction or in development, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.About ChipotleChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.