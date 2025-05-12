Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking and energy storage solution provider, made a significant impact at Intersolar Europe 2025 by presenting its innovative and most comprehensive portfolios based on "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" platforms. These portfolios include solar trackers, the intelligent PV cleaning robot, battery energy storage systems (BESS), building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) facade panels, balcony photovoltaic systems, and other innovative solutions, all designed to accelerate the widespread adoption of renewable energy across Europe and beyond.



Advanced Tracking Solutions for Diverse NeedsCentral to Arctech's booth were the SkyLine II and SkySmart II single-axis trackers, featuring multi-point drive mechanisms for superior stability, torsional resistance, and AI-optimized power generation. Engineered to withstand Europe's extreme weather, these solutions can enhance energy generation and optimize ROI, catering to the region's rigorous project demands.The Cable Tracker revolutionizes solar deployment with its spatial cable-net wind resistance system (56 m/s typhoon-proof), 35m single-span design (60% fewer foundations), and wireless multipoint drive for ±60° precision. Its patented four-cable structure and self-balancing sliding connections optimize load distribution, while an AI cloud platform enables real-time tension, vibration, and energy monitoring. Designed for harsh environments (-40°C to 60°C), it adapts seamlessly to slopes, mining pits, deserts, and water surfaces (agrivoltaics, floating PV), reducing terrain modification costs with 10m ground clearance. Combining durability, adaptability, and smart O&M, it delivers unmatched reliability for complex, large-scale solar projects. The cable tracker is also equipped with Arctech's cleaning robots.Additionally, the "Tracker+ Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot StarShine I" solution combines autonomous navigation with AI-driven path correction. It is seamlessly compatible with Arctech trackers, ensuring efficient panel maintenance and maximizing energy yields.Aligned with Europe's energy transition, Arctech unveiled its Green Power+ platform, headlined by the ArcBank and ArcTank energy storage systems. Featuring in-house developed PCS, BMS, and EMS, these BESS solutions deliver safety, longevity, and profitability for utility-scale and commercial&industrial projects, thereby addressing the region's growing demand for reliable storage solutions.During the exhibition, Arctech signed an MoU with Econergy, a leading international lPP of utility-scale renewable energy projects, for a 108MW solar tracker supply agreement. Leveraging its localized teams and a proven 1.3GW+ delivery track record in Europe, the project will help accelerate Romania's energy transition, underscoring Arctech's commitment to regional collaboration."Given Europe's diverse solar market landscape, there is a critical need for adaptable and locally tailored solutions," stated Pedro, Deputy General Manager of Europe at Arctech. "Our European headquarters, state-of-the-art R&D centers, and extensive operational expertise allow us to consistently exceed client expectations across all stages of project execution."Thought Leadership in Advanced TechnologiesArctech experts presented insightful analyses during two sessions—"Traditional Flexible Trackers vs. Synchronous Multi-Fixing Point Systems" and "Advanced Tracking Strategies", elaborating on the technical innovations behind Arctech trackers and the tangible benefits for solar projects, including increased energy output and reduced LCOE.Arctech's presence at Intersolar Europe 2025 highlighted its role as a transformative force in renewable energy. By combining cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and deep regional expertise, the company is well-positioned to accelerate Europe's transition to clean energy.