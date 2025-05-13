Anza Launches Energy Storage Pro, a First-of-its-Kind Subscription Data & Analytics Platform to Accelerate Energy Storage Development and Project Timelines

Today, Anza, a leading energy storage and solar development and supply chain platform, announced the launch of Energy Storage Pro, a first-of-its-kind data and analytics subscription platform. It revolutionizes storage development processes by shaving off significant process time and helps improve project profitability and risk position. No other platform gives users access to accurate, on-demand direct-from-supplier pricing, product and supplier data, lifecycle cost, capacity maintenance, and comparison tools across more than 20 battery suppliers, including fully domestic and non-Chinese options. Energy Storage Pro gives developers, EPCs, IPPs, and utilities the insights they need to make faster and smarter development decisions.



At a time when energy load growth continues to increase due to the proliferation of data centers and AI, grid-scale energy storage plays a vital role in energy security. Yet, the development process is time-consuming, manual, and often reliant on a small set of integrators for pricing and product information. Energy Storage Pro eliminates these pain points, offering a faster, more informed path from project concept to execution."Energy Storage Pro fills a massive gap in the energy storage market," said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "Until now, developers have had to rely on hard-to-get, quickly outdated pricing, siloed non-standardized product and supplier data, expensive consultants, and manual processes. With Energy Storage Pro, teams can instantly access the most comprehensive data and analytics platform in the industry, saving weeks or even months of time and dramatically improving project outcomes."The traditional process for developers using static tools and inaccurate data can create a costly development delay, reduce competitiveness in utility RFPs, make it hard to make investment decisions, and lower project valuations. Energy Storage Pro gives real-time access to more than 150 data fields covering technical, commercial, performance, safety, and supply chain characteristics for batteries, PCS, and full system configurations. Users can also download key files, such as single-line diagrams and cash flow models. Additional benefits include:Side-by-Side System Comparison Tool: The platform's analytics can compare up to four systems side by side. These systems, batteries, and PCS can be compared across over 150 data points to speed up your due diligence process.Accurate Pricing and Lifecycle Cost Modeling: Supplier-provided CapEx and OpEx data, including battery and PCS component costs and installation pricing, enables detailed, up-to-date lifecycle cost analytics. Developers gain the insights needed to accelerate project viability, improve bids, defend valuations, and maximize project returns.Targeted Filtering to Match Any Project Criteria: Narrow available BESS configurations with more than 30 filters, such as Tier-1 status, PCS compatibility, country of origin, certification standards, and more to identify viable systems rapidly.Domestic Content Clarity and IRS Eligibility Insights: Users can easily evaluate domestic content through detailed origin data (cell, pack, and container manufacturing locations) and IRS eligibility percentages. Energy Storage Pro automatically verifies whether systems meet current domestic content requirements and calculates the potential ITC benefit."Partnering with Anza has revolutionized our battery storage development," said Joe O'Brien, Director of Battery Storage at GridBeyond, an Anza energy storage beta customer. "Using the data and OEM insights enables us to evaluate multiple battery configurations in seconds. This precision empowers us to size and price projects confidently for our customers and partners, strengthening our economic models and boosting investor trust.""By leveraging the Anza platform, we can eliminate weeks of back-and-forth with manufacturers, significantly reducing our data collection time," said Dennis Loria, Manager of Project Development, MMR/SouthWestern Power Group, an Anza energy storage beta customer.Last year, Anza launched its solar data and analytics platform subscription for DG and utility-scale solar developers, IPPs, EPCs, and utilities to save time, reduce risk, and increase profit in the module selection and procurement process. To learn more about subscription options, visit anzarenewables.com.About AnzaAnza is a revolutionary platform that empowers solar and energy storage developers and equipment buyers to use advanced data and technology to see more product options, reduce risk, and increase project profits while saving massive amounts of time. Anza enables clients to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data and using manual tools. Subscribers can instantly access accurate pricing and extensive technical, trade risk, domestic content, and counterparty data from more than 95% of the U.S. module supply and more than 85% of the U.S. battery supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar module analytics enable users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly evaluate products based on production and installation costs. Its automated energy storage configurations, lifecycle cost, capacity maintenance, and comparison tools provide a method for standardized analysis, greatly speeding up the due diligence process. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every developer and buyer make optimal development and procurement decisions.Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2023, Anza launched as a standalone company, furthering its mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.