Fireaway Announces Launch of UltraSenseâ„¢ Sensors -- A Next-Generation Detection Innovation Paired with Proven Stat-XÂ® Suppression

Fireaway Inc., a global leader in fire suppression technology, proudly announces the launch of UltraSense™ sensors, an advanced, early-stage hazard detection system product designed to integrate seamlessly with its industry-trusted Stat-XÂ® fire suppression systems. The UltraSense brand will make its US public debut at CLEANPOWER 2025 in Phoenix this May, followed by a showcase at NFPA 2025 in Las Vegas this June.



More Headlines Articles

UltraSense sensors utilize cutting-edge sensing technology to identify thermal and environmental changes at the earliest stages of an environmental anomaly. By pairing UltraSense with Stat-X, customers now benefit from a fully integrated detection and suppression solution that offers fast, accurate response to high-risk fire scenarios â€” critical for industries such as energy storage, transportation, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.The introduction of UltraSense sensors coincides with Fireaway's 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation, reliability, and protection for mission-critical environments."UltraSense sensors represent the next evolution of critical asset protection and fire safety," said Lance Harry, P.E., president & CEO of Fireaway Inc. "By combining intelligent detection with our proven Stat-X aerosol fire suppression, we're delivering a smarter, faster, and more comprehensive solution to protect high-value assets and operations. Launching UltraSense during our 20th anniversary highlights our continued focus on innovation, reliability, and meeting the real-world needs of our customers."Fireaway's Stat-X product line is globally recognized for its environmentally responsible and highly effective aerosol-based fire suppression technology. The addition of UltraSense enhances system intelligence, enabling more proactive protection strategies and minimizing response times in high-risk environments.Visit Fireaway at CLEANPOWER Booth #1577 in Phoenix (May 19-22) and at NFPA Booth #251 in Las Vegas (June 16-18) to see live demos of the new UltraSense system in action.For more information about UltraSense, visit www.ultrasense.net or www.statx.com.