Rapid Energy Appoints Matt Stapley as New Technical Director

Redditch, Worcestershire - May 1, 2025 - Rapid Energy, a leading UK provider of temporary heating and cooling solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Stapley as its new Technical Director. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores the company's commitment to technical excellence and innovation in the HVAC hire industry.



With over 25 years of experience in the HVAC sector, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Rapid Energy. His career has been marked by significant contributions to the development and deployment of energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions across various sectors. Matt's leadership is expected to drive Rapid Energy's technical operations to new heights, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and sustainable services to clients nationwide.In his new role, Matt will oversee the technical strategy and operations of Rapid Energy, focusing on enhancing service delivery, expanding the company's product offerings, and fostering innovation. His appointment is part of Rapid Energy's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the market and continue providing exceptional service to its clients."I am thrilled to join Rapid Energy at such a pivotal time," said Matt Stapley. "The company's dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to Rapid Energy's growth and success in the HVAC hire industry."Rapid Energy offers a comprehensive range of temporary heating and cooling solutions, including packaged boilers, chillers, heaters, and air conditioning units. The company's services cater to various industries, such as healthcare, education, construction, and facilities management, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.Media Contact:Rapid Energy LtdPhone: 0800 464 7025Email: info@rapidenergy.co.ukWebsite: https://rapidenergy.co.uk