IONiX and True Beacon Partner to Bring the SmartWall™ Premium Energy Storage System to Ontario Homeowners

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - May 13, 2025 - IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. ("IONiX" or the "Company"), today announced an agreement with True Beacon, a leading provider of solar and energy storage solutions headquartered in Ottawa. This alliance marks a significant step in IONiX's national growth strategy, expanding its presence across Canada through a curated network of expert regional resellers and installers.



More Headlines Articles

Founded by Nicholas Piché, True Beacon has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized energy solutions to customers across Ottawa and other major cities in Ontario. As part of the partnership, True Beacon will offer and support IONiX's SmartWall™—a cutting-edge, Canadian-designed energy storage system ideal for residential and commercial applications."Our mission is clear: to accelerate access to the IONiX SmartWall for Canadians by expanding our reseller network and empowering regional partners like True Beacon who share our commitment to excellence," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."By partnering with trusted solar and energy storage experts in their communities, we can efficiently deliver IONiX premium, reliable energy storage solutions to more Canadians," continued Mr. Noujeim.Ontario's growing demand for sustainable energy makes it a key growth market for IONiX and True Beacon. High population density, rising electricity rates—up to 15.8¢/kWh during peak hours—and strong solar potential are fueling widespread adoption of clean energy solutions. With an average solar yield of 1,200 kWh per kW annually, Ottawa is especially well-suited for SmartWall™ deployment, offering homeowners and businesses a more reliable path to energy resilience and independence."Our partnership with IONiX expands our product portfolio with a top-tier, reliable whole-home energy storage system technology, supported by the industry's most comprehensive, longest warranty and world class customer support," said Nicholas Piché, Founder and CEO of True Beacon."With IONiX's Toronto distribution center, we can also deliver and install the SmartWall fast, while maintaining our focus on trust and service quality," added Mr. Piché.Horizon Grand View Research1 projects the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market in Canada will expand from USD 335 million in 2023 to USD 2.05 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 29.6%. Key drivers in Ontario include major weather related power outages, which have steadily increased over the past decade. Notable events include the May 2022 derecho that left 1.1 million clients without power, the April 2023 ice storm that affected over 114,000 Hydro One customers, and a recent spring storm in April 2025 that knocked out power to over 66,000 customers across central and eastern Ontario.The IONiX SmartWall has the ability to intelligently store energy from the grid during lower cost times of day and automatically deploys during peak rate times, when solar power generation drops, and during power blackouts.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership as of 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.About True BeaconTrue Beacon (www.truebeacon.com), founded by Nicholas Piché, is a leading Ottawa-based provider of solar and energy storage systems. The company is known for its hands-on, customer-first approach and its mission to bring reliable, sustainable power solutions to homes and businesses throughout Ontario.Footnotes1. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/battery-energy-storage-systems-market/canada