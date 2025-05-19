EU PVSEC 2025: Programme Out Now, Registration Open, PV Academy Relaunched

Detailed Conference Programme Published



More Headlines Articles

The 42nd European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) is gaining momentum as the full conference programme is now available online. This gives attendees a first look at the groundbreaking sessions, inspiring keynotes, and high-level discussions taking place in Bilbao from 22-26 September 2025.With almost 1000 presentations in the Scientific section alone, this year's conference will continue to emphasise research and innovation across the entire PV value chain, structured around five core topics. Advancements in Silicon Materials and Cells will remain central, as the current (and still for some years) market-dominant technology, driven by efforts to push efficiency limits and reduce production costs. Thin-Films and New Concepts will highlight novel materials such as perovskites and tandem structures, driving next-generation solar technologies. Developments in Photovoltaic Modules will focus on durability, performance, and advanced manufacturing techniques. In the domain of Photovoltaic Systems, optimisation of performance, digitalisation, innovative applications like Agri-PV or BIPV, and reliability under real-world conditions will be key. Finally, the role of Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition will take centre stage, highlighting PV's integration into energy systems, its contribution to decarbonisation, and its reciprocal impact on policies, economics, citizens and sustainability.Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore an extensive exhibition with multiple country pavilions, underscoring the strong international cooperation driving photovoltaic innovation. Organisations interested in participating in the exhibition are encouraged to inquire about availability to join this vibrant international platform.Early Bird Registration until 30 JuneRegistration for the EU PVSEC 2025 is now open. Participants registering by 30 June 2025 can benefit from discounted Early Bird rates. This is the perfect opportunity for researchers, engineers, industry representatives, and policymakers to be part of the community, share knowledge, and connect with international PV experts.PV Academy: New Website and Free Access to Former LecturesAhead of the main conference, the PV Academy returns with a fresh online presence and exciting updates. For the first time, lecture recordings from previous editions are now available online for free, offering valuable insights to the global PV community.Registration is also open for the 2025 PV Academy, taking place on Sunday, 21 September in Bilbao. The one-day event is tailored for students, early-career researchers, and professionals looking to deepen their understanding of photovoltaic fundamentals and current trends. The programme includes three lectures by renowned experts and opportunities for networking and engaging discussion.Background EU PVSECThe EU PVSEC is the world's leading forum for PV research and development and the biggest conference on PV solar energy. With a history of over 40 years, the EU PVSEC is the longest-running, most renowned PV conference in the world.The scientific programme is coordinated by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre.