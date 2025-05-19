SMA America to Launch Domestic Integration for MVPS Solutions

SMA America announced today that it will begin domestic integration of its Medium Voltage Power Station (MVPS) solutions in the United States, a move that strengthens the company's logistical network and enhances service to utility-scale solar customers across the country.



The MVPS is a fully integrated, turnkey solution that combines SMA central inverters, medium-voltage transformers, and switchgear in a 20-foot skidded container. Designed for large-scale solar and storage projects, it ensures efficient, grid-compliant energy conversion with minimal on-site installation effort.The new integration process will be carried out in the United States, supporting faster time to market for customers and offering significant logistical advantages. This initiative reflects SMA's deep commitment to serving the U.S. market with greater speed and flexibility."This is a critical step forward for SMA America and for our customers," said Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing for SMA America. "Domestic integration helps shorten project timelines, reduce shipping complexities and may contribute to domestic content strategies under the Inflation Reduction Act, depending on how customers structure their solutions."The move comes as SMA continues to expand its focus on the United States, which remains a cornerstone market in the global energy transition. The introductory project will integrate in the first quarter of 2026, with broader phased availability to customers in Q2, 2026. The share of local content will be increased step-by-step during the ramp-up of local capacity.Product integrated in the United States is expected to be available to customers beginning in the first quarter of 2026. This timeline aligns with growing demand for domestically integrated solutions and supports the evolving needs of the utility-scale solar market."The U.S. is our most important market and will remain one of the fastest-evolving clean energy markets in the world," said Florian Bechtold, executive vice president of large scale for SMA Solar Technology AG. "This market plays a vital role in driving global decarbonization, and SMA is proud to invest in American-based solutions that support our partners and customers nationwide."The SMA MVPS has been a game changer for the utility-scale solar market, offering a fully integrated, high-performance solution designed to simplify project execution and maximize energy yield.Engineered for scalability and reliability, the MVPS combines SMA's advanced inverter technology with key components in a compact, factory-tested system that reduces on-site labor and commissioning time. Its modular design supports streamlined logistics, while its robust performance and grid support capabilities make it ideal for large-scale deployments in diverse environments.SMA's investment in domestic integration reflects a broader commitment to U.S. energy independence, economic growth and the long-term success of clean energy deployment in North America.For more information about the SMA MVPS visit: Discover the MV Power Station 4000-4600-S2-USAbout SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services round off SMA's range. SMA inverters installed throughout the world within the last 20 years with a total output of approximately 144 GW help avoid the emission of more than 64 million tons of CO2. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed on the SDAX index.