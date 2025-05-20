Clean Energy Industry Contributes More Than $7 Billion to State’s Gross Regional Product as Employment Growth Continues

Hartford, CT (May 20, 2025) - Connecticut's clean energy industry in 2023 contributed more than $7.01 billion to the state's Gross Regional Product (GRP) while jobs in this sector grew by 3.9 percent. This job growth accounted for 7.5 percent of Connecticut's total statewide employment growth between 2022 and 2023, significantly outpacing the state's overall employment growth, according to the recently released 2024 Connecticut Clean Energy Industry Report. The sector has nearly surpassed 46,000 workers, climbing above pre-Covid-19 employment levels, and the state has more than 4,500 companies working in the clean energy sector. The energy efficiency subsector remains the largest technology sector in the state's clean energy industry and was the primary driver of job growth.



This is the fifth industry study produced by the Connecticut Green Bank, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Eversource, and United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, subsidiaries of Avangrid Inc., operating through the Joint Committee of the Energy Efficiency Board (EEB)."The clean energy industry continues to grow its impact in our state, adding well-paying jobs and bolstering the state's economy. While the numbers are important, we must also mention the value that these workers and companies provide to our families, businesses, and communities, especially those in the energy efficiency subsector who are helping people save money and reduce the energy cost burden," said Brenda Watson, Executive Director at the North Hartford Partnership and Chair of Connecticut Green Bank and Energy Efficiency Board joint subcommittee. "Despite positive trends in employment growth, challenges remain in filling skilled labor positions and bringing females and historically marginalized groups into the clean energy sector. As advocates, we need to prioritize these areas of potential growth and continue to support programs that sustain this demand for workers."This analysis from BW Research shows employment divided into five major technology sectors, their component sub-technologies, and industry or value chain segment. The five sectors are: energy efficiency; clean energy generation; alternative transportation; clean grid and storage; and clean fuels. All employment data presented is based on the 2024 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER).Some other key findings include:• Clean energy job growth in Connecticut since last year's Clean Energy Industry Report was the strongest it has been since 2015.• Connecticut's clean energy employment growth outpaced that of other Northeastern states between 2022 and 2023.• Connecticut's clean energy industry expanded across all technology sectors from 2022 to 2023, and the fastest-growing sectors - Alternative Transportation (16.3 percent), Clean Grid and Storage (7.6 percent), and Clean Energy Generation (7.1 percent) - outpaced national growth rates.• Between 2022 and 2023, clean energy employment grew across all value chain segments in Connecticut, with the largest job gains in Construction, Other Services, and Professional and Business Services.• The clean energy economy accounted for 2.4 percent, or $7.01 billion, of Connecticut's GRP in 2023. This is a 3.1 percent increase from 2022, which is a similar increase to the prior year (3.2 percent).• As of 2023, more than 4,500 clean energy companies, firms, and establishments exist within Connecticut.To access the full report, please visit the Green Bank's societal impact page or download directly at https://www.ctgreenbank.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/2024-CT-Clean-Energy-Industry-Report-5-19-2025.pdf.A webinar to discuss the findings will be held on Friday, May 30 at 1 pm. To register please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1955387319245862234.About Energize ConnecticutSM and the Joint Committee:Energize CT is an initiative of the Energy Efficiency Fund, the Connecticut Green Bank, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, subsidiaries of Avangrid Inc., and Eversource, with funding from a charge on customer energy bills. Learn more at www.energizect.com.Joint CommitteePursuant to Section 16-245m(d)(2) of the Connecticut General Statutes, the Joint Committee shall examine opportunities to coordinate programs and activities contained in the plan developed under Section 16-245n(c) (i.e., Comprehensive Plan of the Green Bank) with the programs and activities contained in the plan developed under Section 16-245m(d)(1) (i.e., Conservation and Load Management Plan), and to provide financing to increase the benefits of programs funded by the plan developed under Section 16-245m(d)(1) so as to reduce the long-term cost, environmental impacts, and security risks of energy in the state.To support the Joint Committee, the following is a principal statement to guide its activities: The Energy Efficiency Board and the Connecticut Green Bank have a shared goal to implement state energy policy throughout all sectors and populations of Connecticut with continuous innovation towards greater leveraging of ratepayer funds and a uniformly positive customer experience.