Nature's Generator Returns from RE+Texas Exhibition Energized from Debuting the MyGrid 10K Whole-Home Plug-&-Play Power System

Nature's Generator leaders debuted their cutting-edge MyGrid 10K technology at the recent RE+Texas event where clean-energy professionals explored topics like the need for battery storage to ensure energy resilience and, crucially, the need for energy equity and inclusion to combat climate change.



RE+Texas promoters underlined the climate urgency, "No matter where you live - you've experienced climate change firsthand. Unprecedented floods, brutal heat waves, searing wildfires, and intense hurricanes have become the norm instead of the exception."Connecting with like-minded professionals, discussing critical renewable-energy issues, recharged the Natures Generator's team. CEO Lawrence Zhou paraphrased some key event takeaways:"The next few years will be crucial. Energy use is the number one contributor to climate change. The clean-energy industry must provide accessible carbon-free energy solutions. There's no time for incremental change; we need bold ideas. Everyone possible must take part in the equitable carbon-free transformation -- including communities historically overlooked -- because it will take all of us working together to succeed."The MyGrid 10K neatly dovetailed with those takeaways.Nature's Generator Proudly Debuted the MyGrid 10K - an Affordable Option to Tesla's PowerwallThe My Grid 10K is the first plug-&-play whole-home single-unit system with 10.5kWh battery capacity that provides an affordable and accessible option to the Tesla Powerwall. Starting at $5,999 the MyGrid 10K can be used with new or existing solar panels. It's notable that using battery storage with solar panels provides greater user-savings, energy-resilience, and carbon-reduction than solar panels alone.Although the MyGrid 10K design incorporates freestanding components, when coupled with the Nature's Generator 50A Automatic Transfer Switch it's a perfect marriage of home-integration and user-friendly convenience.My Grid 10K's plug-&-play, stand-alone engineering allows user-friendly fast setup, easy use, and ability to relocate whole-home energy systems. Importantly, now renters and homeowners, can confidently invest in whole-home systems to eliminate high electric bills by harnessing free renewable-energy enabling everyone to save money, gain energy independence, and reduce their carbon footprint with systems that can be relocated to the next home for continuing ROI.MyGrid 10K Returns Power to the PeopleZhou explains, " With MyGrid 10K it's your grid, you're the boss. It's home electricity on your terms rather than those dictated by utilities with more frequent power outages and ever-increasing rates that consumers are helpless to do anything about it."The MyGrid-10K allows users to build their own grid, ensuring energy self-reliance. The MyGrid has a capacity of 10,496Wh, an impressive 6,000 lifecycles, with an inverter sporting 10,000W continuous-power output to keep families safe and households running without interruption when the grid fails."Plus, the MyGrid 10K can be expanded up to 20,000W continuous power output and 140 kilowatt-hours capacity. US homes typically consume 10 to 40 kilowatt-hours per day. Factors like home size, number of occupants, local climate, and appliance efficiency all influence energy usage. The MyGrid 10K is designed to adapt to these variables so users can build a system just right for their family's power needs."About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission:"To save people money and combat climate change by designing quality, innovative, and affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun/wind to help everyone gain energy independence with renewable home-generated electricity."For ten years Nature's Generator has been an industry leader in engineering, development, and design of state-of-the-art solar/wind powered energy storage generators, wind turbines, solar panels, and user-friendly home-integration power transfer switches.