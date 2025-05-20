Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 - Kseng Solar Presents Diverse Solar Racking Solutions, Supporting the Philippines’ Energy Transformation

From May 19 to 20, Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 was grandly held in SMX Convention Center, Manila. At the expo, Kseng Solar's booth drew significant attention with its comprehensive range of solar racking and energy storage solutions.

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Ballast Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Ground Screws- Solar Carport Solution- Energy Storage SolutionsWith its tropical climate and year-round sunshine, the Philippines presents ideal conditions for solar energy development, driving the government to actively promote investments in the sector with targeted policy support for solar power. Recognizing the immense solar potential in the Philippines, Kseng Solar brought a variety of solutions tailored to different scenarios tailored to local needs, signaling its commitment to supporting the country's energy transition.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will focus on delivering competitive solar racking and energy storage solutions, paving the way for a greener future in the Philippines and neighboring Southeast Asian countries.