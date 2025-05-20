Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 - Kseng Solar Presents Diverse Solar Racking Solutions, Supporting the Philippines’ Energy Transformation

Visit https://www.xmkseng.com/ for further information

From May 19 to 20, Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 was grandly held in SMX Convention Center, Manila. At the expo, Kseng Solar's booth drew significant attention with its comprehensive range of solar racking and energy storage solutions.

05/20/25, 05:39 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar

From May 19 to 20, Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 was grandly held in SMX Convention Center, Manila. At the expo, Kseng Solar's booth drew significant attention with its comprehensive range of solar racking and energy storage solutions. The displayed products, catering to residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications, garnered strong interest from numerous visitors on site.


Presented Products
- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Ballast Roof Mounting Systems
- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Ground Screws
- Solar Carport Solution
- Energy Storage Solutions

With its tropical climate and year-round sunshine, the Philippines presents ideal conditions for solar energy development, driving the government to actively promote investments in the sector with targeted policy support for solar power. Recognizing the immense solar potential in the Philippines, Kseng Solar brought a variety of solutions tailored to different scenarios tailored to local needs, signaling its commitment to supporting the country's energy transition.

Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will focus on delivering competitive solar racking and energy storage solutions, paving the way for a greener future in the Philippines and neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

05/20/25, 05:39 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar Power News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.
More Products
Feature Your Product