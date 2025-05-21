3,000+ Installation Partners Choose FranklinWH--Now the Go-To Brand for Whole-Home Energy Solutions

As a global leader in whole-home energy management solutions, FranklinWH is proud to report that the company has reached over 3,000 certified installers across the United States. The company's rapid growth demonstrates its successful fit with installer needs and homeowner requirements for advanced energy solutions.



More Headlines Articles

With the addition of these certified installers in every major region of the U.S., FranklinWH is broadening its reach, bringing energy freedom to homes with convenient, high-performance technology and an unstoppable passion for professional service.The company continues to expand through its new certified base installer presence in major national regions, enabling homeowners to access convenient high-performance technology while receiving unparalleled support from FranklinWH's team."Reaching the milestone of having 3,000 certified installation partners demonstrates both the trust installers have in our technology platform and our team's commitment to help them succeed," according to Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Ambrose of FranklinWH. "By achieving this goal, our team has created more than a network; we have built a movement toward smarter energy management through the help of like-minded professional experts who support and share in our vision for the future."FranklinWH trains its installers through an extensive certification program that delivers complete technical knowledge and effective training for efficient and confident system installations. The company's streamlined onboarding process includes hands-on assistance and ongoing tools that help installers stay up to date in their trade and provide outstanding service quality to customers."The mission to make energy freedom accessible depends on certified installers who form the essential foundation of this goal," according to Gary Lam, who serves as Co-founder and CEO of FranklinWH. "Our partnership with thousands of skilled professionals enables extensive reach expansion and improved installation quality, along with enhanced homeowner experiences."FranklinWH's expanding success joins a broader trend toward energy self-sufficiency and eco-friendly lifestyles by focusing on connecting renewable power sources to residential energy optimization systems.The certified installer program, along with technological advancements for home energy management, can be learned more about on the www.franklinwh.com website.About FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH system. FranklinWH is a market-oriented, research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy freedom at franklinwh.com.