Charge Power and PURE Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Advanced Energy Storage Solutions Across North America

Toronto, Canada - Charge Power Inc., a leading energy storage consulting led integration firm based in Toronto, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with PURE, a pioneer in battery technology and power electronics headquartered in India. This partnership will bring PURE's field-proven, high-performance energy storage systems to customers in Canada and the United States under a co-branded platform: "Charge Power - Powered by PURE."



The alliance represents a major step in expanding access to cutting-edge energy storage solutions that combine safety, scalability, and intelligence—backed by over a decade of experience in design, engineering, and deployment."We're excited to collaborate with PURE, whose proprietary battery technologies and manufacturing capabilities align with our commitment to delivering durable, high-efficiency energy storage solutions," said Ravi Pinnelli, Founder and Managing Director of Charge Power. "This partnership combines our North American project execution experience with PURE's innovation, enabling us to serve commercial and grid-scale customers with powerful, future-ready systems."PURE's systems are built on:• High energy density lithium-ion battery platforms• Fifth-generation power electronics• Cloud-based monitoring powered by Predictive AI• Multi-level thermal management, including nano-PCM and liquid cooling technologiesThese technologies offer seamless remote operation, near-zero downtime, extended battery life, and best-in-class round-trip efficiencies.With a track record of over 4 GWh of energy storage deployments across North America, Charge Power brings regional expertise in integration, controls, and lifecycle support to accelerate PURE's entry into the North American market."We see North America as a cornerstone of our global expansion," said Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE. "Our partnership with Charge Power ensures we can deliver not only the product, but the execution capability required for mission-critical energy applications. Together, we're positioned to meet growing demand from utilities, businesses, and communities seeking resilient and sustainable energy solutions."According to recent industry forecasts, the U.S. energy storage market is expected to exceed USD 70 billion by 2033, with Canada following close behind. This partnership is poised to tap into both markets with a highly differentiated solution set.About Charge Power Inc.Charge Power is a Canadian-based energy storage solutions company offering execution-based consulting, integration, and lifecycle management for grid-scale and behind-the-meter applications across North America. The company specializes in technology-agnostic deployments backed by deep expertise in SCADA, EMS, and power systems engineering.🌐 www.chargepowerinc.comAbout PUREPURE is an India-based energy storage technology brand (under product name PUREPOWER) known for its advanced battery systems, in-house R&D, and intelligent energy platforms. Backed by over 100 patents and 80,000+ product deployments, PURE is expanding globally to support the world's transition to clean energy.🌐 www.pureev.inMedia Contact: info@chargepowerinc.com