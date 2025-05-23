ENODA and Mersen Announce Collaboration | Proprietary Power Electronics for First of its Kind Grid Technology

ENODA and Mersen have been working in collaboration on the proprietary power electronics for ENODA's flagship technology, the Enoda PRIME® Exchanger. Mersen exhibited its SiC power stack, an intrinsic part of Enoda PRIME® Exchanger, at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in March.



ENODA is solving the fundamental challenge of the energy system: balancing exponentially rising electricity demand using generation sources that are volatile and variable. ENODA technologies can enhance grid stability, improve grid resilience, and accelerate decarbonisation.The Enoda PRIME® Exchanger is a first-of-a-kind, dynamic power flow hardware technology, which can automate and enhance power quality in low-voltage networks. The Prime Exchanger has capabilities including dynamic voltage regulation; it can autonomously balance the three phases, remove damaging harmonics, correct power factor, and can provide decarbonised frequency services at scale.Thanks to Mersen's widely acclaimed expertise in laminated bus bar, cooling, high-speed fuses, film capacitor design, mechatronics, test and manufacturing, Mersen was selected as ENODA's partner to assist during the development phase of the silicon carbide-based power electronics stack.This subsequent partnership between Mersen and ENODA, and the blend of expertise and innovation that followed, has led to the creation of a pioneering solution, culminating in a custom system for a unique platform.The Enoda PRIME® Exchanger's power electronics stack controls the primary electromagnetic subsystem. This in turn, allows for control of all 12 degrees of freedom within the 3-phase signal.By accessing this unprecedented level of control, the Enoda PRIME® Exchanger can regulate frequency, modulate voltage, control power factor, remove harmonics, and provide phase balance, in one device.The silicon carbide stack allows for a small physical footprint in proportion to the power rating of the device, which is 400kVA. This power density allows the application of a single stack configuration to a range of power rated Prime Exchangers.The overall result is a cost-efficient design which delivers an exceptional amount of performance for a Prime Exchanger at any given price point.Andrew Scobie, Founder and Chief Technology & Product Officer at ENODA commented: "Collaborating closely with Mersen on the power electronics design and manufacture has meant we have been able to develop and deliver a groundbreaking grid technology that promises to transform how power flow is distributed in low-voltage networks. This is the start of a long and fruitful relationship, as we work together to push the boundaries of innovation."Philippe Roussel, PhD, Power Stacks Product Line VP at Mersen states: "Enoda PRIME® Exchanger is a fantastic platform to operate Silicon Carbide power conversion solution. The technical requirement level was so high that Mersen had to develop a disruptive design embedding numerous innovating features. We are glad being actively part of this revolutionary and transformational project."ENODA is excited to continue to build its relationship with Mersen as a trusted partner, as its business scales.For more information, please visit www.enoda.com and www.mersen.com.