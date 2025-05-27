WIP Renewable Energies Launches EU Funding Academy

Empowering Professionals to Navigate the EU Funding Landscape



WIP Renewable Energies is excited to launch its EU Funding Academy, aimed at empowering project and financial managers with the essential skills to navigate the complexities of EU-funded projects. With over 50 years of experience in managing EU projects, WIP Renewable Energies offers practical training to help participants develop project ideas, write successful proposals, manage projects, and ensure financial sustainability. The EU Funding Academy is designed for professionals in universities, research institutions, SMEs, public bodies, and NGOs seeking to gain actionable insights into EU funding.Upcoming Onsite Workshop: EU Projects Proposal Writing - From Vision to SuccessAs part of the EU PVSEC 2025, a dedicated onsite workshop will be held on 21 September 2025 in Bilbao. The workshop, titled EU Projects Proposal Writing - From Vision to Success, will guide participants through the key steps of proposal writing, with a special focus on Horizon Europe. The session will include a hands-on approach, with practical tips on structuring impactful proposals and a dedicated "Ask-Me-Anything" session with senior experts and European Commission evaluators. The workshop is limited to 35 participants to ensure meaningful interactions.Online Training in November 2025: Mastering EU ProjectsFor those unable to attend onsite, the EU Funding Academy will also offer a comprehensive online training in November 2025. The online series consists of three modules: Project Management, Financial Management, and Communication, Dissemination, and Exploitation. These modules provide in-depth, practical training on managing EU projects, handling finances, and creating effective communication strategies.Tailored Training: Bespoke Sessions for Your Team's NeedsIn addition to the scheduled courses, WIP Renewable Energies offers tailored training sessions on EU-funded projects and proposal writing, available both online and onsite. These bespoke programmes can be designed to meet the specific needs of organisations, ensuring flexibility and relevance to your team's objectives. For more information or to book tailored training, please visit www.eufundingacademy.eu.About WIP Renewable EnergiesFor over 50 years, WIP Renewable Energies has been a pioneer in the field of renewable energies. Based in Munich, the company has successfully implemented numerous international projects and is renowned for its expertise and innovation. The team consists of highly qualified experts dedicated to sustainable energy solutions.