S-5! Achieves UL 3741 Certification for PVKIT Rail-Less Solar Mounting System

(Colorado Springs, Colo., — May 29, 2025) S-5!, the leading authority on attachment solutions for metal roofs, is proud to announce that its PVKIT® rail-less solar mounting system has achieved UL 3741 certification. This certification applies to the complete system when used with all S-5! clamps and brackets, MLPE clips and partner products.



This significant milestone reflects S-5!'s continued commitment to product safety, performance and innovation. The testing and evaluation were conducted using the latest updated and most rigorous standard."As firefighter safety becomes a growing concern with the proliferation of rooftop solar systems, UL 3741 compliance is becoming a common - and increasingly required - standard across both residential and commercial projects," said S-5! Research and Development Director, Ricardo Barroso. "Our customers asked, and we listened. We pursued this certification to support safer metal rooftops and reliable solar integration."Why UL 3741 Matters:UL 3741, Standard for Safety for Photovoltaic Hazard Control, is one of the recognized methods for meeting the National Electrical Code's rapid shutdown requirements, specifically focused on reducing electric shock hazards for first responders. It evaluates the safety of a complete solar PV system -including racking, wiring and electrical components - during typical firefighter interactions such as stepping, kneeling or accidentally striking the system in emergency conditions.Unlike other methods that rely on module-level power electronics (MLPE) with rapid shutdown on each panel, UL 3741 allows for system-level safety using string inverters and proper wire management. This provides more flexibility while still meeting or exceeding safety requirements."Our PVKIT system passed rigorous testing to ensure confidence in both S-5! components and the third-party products we list with our system," said Barroso. "Firefighter safety is paramount, and UL 3741 helps ensure they can do their jobs without added risk from rooftop PV systems."The S-5! PVKIT, combined with UL 3741 certification, offers a compelling solution for EPCs and installers looking for cost-effective, code-compliant, and safe solar mounting on metal rooftops.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s lifetime zero-penetration clamps and brackets attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, respectively, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs, including 8 GW of solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, www.S-5.com.