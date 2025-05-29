Stäubli group expands manufacturing footprint in India with renewable energy connectors

Bangalore, India, May 29, 2025 - Stäubli, a global leader in industrial and mechatronic solutions, is proud to announce the signing of the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India.



More Headlines Articles

Stäubli has signed an agreement to establish a new manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India, dedicated to producing renewable energy connectors. This expansion marks Stäubli's commitment to delivering high-value solutions tailored to the growing demands of the Indian renewable energy market.This strategic initiative supports India's ambitious target of achieving 280 GW of solar energy by 2030. With operations set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, this new facility will amplify Stäubli's manufacturing capabilities, enhancing its capacity for rapid innovation and driving sustainable development throughout the region.Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director of Stäubli Tech Systems India, stated, " This strategic initiative brings us closer to our customers and enhances our agility in delivering service excellence. We are excited about the prospects of contributing to the renewable landscape of India's dynamic industrial setting."Gerald Vogt, group CEO, further emphasized, "The establishment of our manufacturing facility in Bengaluru is a testament to our long-term dedication to innovation. This expansion strengthens our presence in India and reinforces our commitment to driving sustainable growth in the region."About Stäubli groupStäubli is a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider with four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in many industrial sectors. Stäubli currently operates in 28 countries, with agents in 50 countries on four continents. Its global workforce of 6,000 shares a commitment to partnering with customers in nearly every industry to provide comprehensive solutions with long-term support. Originally founded in 1892 as a small workshop in Horgen/Zurich, Switzerland, today Stäubli is an international group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. www.staubli.comAbout Stäubli Tec Systems IndiaStäubli Tec Systems India, with its main base in Bangalore and a branch in Gurgaon, focuses on Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics. Since its establishment in 2012, Stäubli Tec Systems India provides high-quality products and services to various industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, railways, plastics, aero-space and alternative fuels. With a dynamic team of experts in their respective fields, Stäubli Tec Systems is equipped to provide customized solutions and support to enhance productivity, flexibility and efficiency.