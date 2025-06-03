Trinasolar releases 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting circular innovation, low-carbon manufacturing and social impact

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has officially released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing key ESG advancements in innovation, sustainable manufacturing, supply chain transparency, social responsibility, and corporate governance.



While achieving remarkable milestones in solar and energy storage technology, Trinasolar demonstrates more than just world-leading innovation. Through the 2024 Sustainability Report, Trinasolar emphasises its dedication to seizing opportunities and managing risks in the journey toward sustainable development.Customer-centric, scenario-oriented solutionsIn 2024, Trinasolar launched scenario-based solutions designed to meet the demands of diverse environments. These innovations tackle challenges in extreme conditions such as deserts, high humidity, strong winds, and severe weather, ensuring reliable performance and safeguarding customer value. By integrating solar projects into natural settings like deserts, farmlands, and fisheries, Trinasolar achieves a synergy between ecological preservation and economic returns.By year-end 2024, Trinasolar's cumulative global shipments of PV modules surpassed 260 GW, reducing CO2e emissions by approximately 349.95 million tonnes worldwide, the equivalent of planting 19.1 billion trees. These efforts support energy transitions in diverse applications while helping build a sustainable future on a global scale.A leader in sustainable solarIn 2024, Trinasolar reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing, earning multiple third-party recognitions, including an MSCI rating of BBB, a Wind ESG rating of A, and a Sustainable Fitch rating of ‘2'.Its "SOLAR" sustainability management philosophy is embedded throughout operations, with notable progress made in emission reduction, water conservation, and circular practices:• On-site PV generation increased by 64%, reaching 223,794 MWh in 2024• 12 products received carbon footprint certifications from UL, EPD International, and Certisolis• The Yancheng Dafeng facility earned "Zero Carbon" and "Zero Waste Landfill" certifications from TÜV Rheinland• The Yiwu facility received a four-star "Zero Carbon" factory certification• GHG emissions intensity per unit decreased by 36.44% (cells) and 65.55% (modules) compared to 2020• Water consumption intensity fell 86.85% (cells) and 67.68% (modules) over the same period• Trinasolar introduced the world's first fully recycled PV module and recycled over 2,200 tonnes of packaging materials.Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar, emphasised, "Green development is an integral part of Trinasolar's core principles. We are committed to providing green energy products and actively addressing climate change across our entire value chain."A digital, traceable supply chainIn 2024, Trinasolar enhanced supply chain governance by leveraging its Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) platform and big data tools to map suppliers and launch a digital ESG performance system. This platform enables multi-tier classification and data-driven ESG rankings, while enhancing traceability for carbon footprint, critical materials, and conflict minerals.The CSR Code of Conduct signing rate among suppliers rose from 95.67% to 98.41%• Certifications obtained include:o SA8000 for social accountabilityo TÜV Rheinland AA rating for full-chain traceabilityo Silver Certification of the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) ESG Standard for two major production siteso The company targets 100% traceability for key raw materials within three yearsEmpowering communities and the futureIn 2024, Trinasolar invested approximately 2.2 million USD in community development and charitable initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to fostering social well-being and empowering local communities. Internally, the company increased its investment in occupational health and safety by 34%.Trinasolar also deepened collaboration with global academic institutions including:• Fudan University• Universidad Politécnica de Madrid• A*STAR Singapore• Nanyang Technological University (NTU)• Centro Universitário FacensLooking aheadThe 2024 Sustainability Report reflects Trinasolar's long-standing commitment to responsible growth while laying the foundation for continued ESG excellence. As a global clean energy leader, Trinasolar will continue to prioritise innovation, transparency, and collaboration to help build a greener, more inclusive future.The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available at https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/esg/download.