Hammond Power Solutions Earns 2025 Great Place to Work CertificationTM

GUELPH, ON (June 4, 2025) -- Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HPS across all Canada, USA, Mexico and India locations.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Earning this certification for a second time is a testament to our collective success," said Adrian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer. "At HPS, we truly win together. Our inclusive, collaborative culture across all locations empowers every team member to contribute their best, and that shared commitment to excellence creates real results for our customers and communities.""Achieving this certification two years in a row demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our team members," stated Catherine McKeown, Chief People Officer. "We continue to build on our foundation of putting people first, fostering a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow their careers. This commitment to our people remains a cornerstone of what makes HPS an exceptional place to work."According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS" or the "Company") enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.Hammond Power Solutions - Energizing Our World