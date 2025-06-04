JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer in PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Eleventh Consecutive Time

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as Top Performer across all seven reliability categories in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by Kiwa PVEL ("PVEL").



This marks the 11th consecutive time JinkoSolar has earned Top Performer status - one of only two manufacturers to achieve this distinction.PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard recognizes manufacturers that excel in its Product Qualification Program (PQP), which subjects modules to rigorous lab and field evaluations. Notably, JinkoSolar reinforced its leadership position in PVEL's Hail Stress Sequence (HSS) category, earning Top Performer recognition for the second consecutive year - the only two years the test has been conducted. The EAGLE® G6X (Extreme Weather Module) successfully withstood impacts from 55mm hailstones, the largest size tested."Achieving Top Performer status 11 consecutive times is a testament to our unwavering commitment to product reliability and excellence. We are especially proud to have earned this distinction across all seven categories," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This achievement reaffirms the trust our customers place in us as a bankable partner committed to delivering consistent, high-quality solutions that meet their evolving needs.""Congratulations to JinkoSolar for achieving Top Performer status across all seven reliability tests in our Scorecard," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "For 11 consecutive editions, JinkoSolar has been listed as a Top Performer, which showcases their ongoing commitment to product quality and reliability."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2025.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com