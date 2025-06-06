IONiX Partners with Ready Solar to Expand Distribution of SmartWall™

IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. ("IONiX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Ready Solar Inc. ("Ready Solar"), a top-tier solar solutions provider based in British Columbia. Through this partnership, Ready Solar will act as both a reseller and certified installation partner for the IONiX SmartWall™, expanding consumer access to reliable backup power across the province.



More Headlines Articles

With a strong reputation for quality and integrity, Ready Solar—recently recognized in the residential category of the APsystems 2024 Canadian Project of the Year Awards—will now co-market and sell the IONiX SmartWall™ directly to homeowners and businesses, offering a turnkey solution that includes consultation, installation, and after-sales support."Our goal is to continue to partner with trusted industry leaders who share our values around product excellence and customer service," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."Ready Solar and their exceptional team understand the market, and more importantly, they care deeply about doing things right. I am proud to welcome them to the IONiX distribution and certified installer network," added Mr. Noujeim."We've worked with a variety of battery systems but the IONiX SmartWall™ has become our top choice—not only for its build quality and intuitive design, but because of the unmatched support behind it; we're excited to represent IONiX," said Sukhpaul Parmar, Founder and Managing Director of Ready Solar.This partnership positions Ready Solar as a key channel for IONiX in one of Canada's fastest-growing clean energy markets, enabling broader adoption of SmartWall™ for grid backup, solar integration, and full-home energy storage.According to the Residential Energy Storage Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) report, the global residential energy storage market is valued at US$ 12.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow to US$ 90 billion by 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 22% over the decade1.​IONiX SmartWall™ systems are available now through Ready Solar, serving customers across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and beyond.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership as of 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.About Ready SolarReady Solar is a BC-based solar energy company offering solar panel and energy storage installations, custom system design, and clean energy consulting for residential and commercial clients. Now a distributor and reseller of the IONiX SmartWall™, Ready Solar is committed to delivering smarter, future-ready energy solutions backed by local service and trusted expertise. For more information visit www.readysolar.ca.Footnoteshttps://www.factmr.com/report/residential-energy-storage-market