Qcells Expands Manufacturing Footprint by Opening New Business Arm â€“ EcoRecycle by Qcells

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - June 9, 2025 - Qcells, a premier provider of complete energy solutions and leader in the global solar manufacturing market, today announced the formation of EcoRecycle by Qcells, a new vertical for the company in solar panel recycling. As the first generation of solar installations reach end-of-life (EOL), EcoRecycle addresses the growing challenge of solar panel waste while reducing the industry's overall environmental footprint.



This year, EcoRecycle will launch recycling operations at a state-of-the-art facility in Cartersville, Georgia, with plans to expand its recycling network across the U.S. At full capacity, EcoRecycle's facility in Georgia will have the ability to recycle approximately 250 megawatts (MW) of solar panels annually - around 500,000 panels per year - repurposing materials like aluminum, glass, silver and copper. With plans to expand its recycling centers across the nation, EcoRecycle aims to optimize logistics and scale up operations to enhance efficiency.Qcells' expansion into solar recycling is part of its commitment to manufacturing, sustainable energy and circular economy practices in the U.S. Given the dominant role solar energy plays in all new energy generation, it is important to build the infrastructure needed to recycle retired equipment. The amount of decommissioned panels is anticipated to continue increasing annually. EcoRecycle is taking proactive steps to address this growing challenge and opportunity through innovative recycling solutions.Currently, the lack of recycling regulations has led to the majority of waste solar panels being sent to landfills. However, with state-level discussions on obligatory recycling policies gaining momentum in the U.S., the solar recycling industry is rapidly evolving. New advancements in recycling technology are driving cost reductions and enhancing the value of recovered materials through high-purity resource extraction methods.Positioning itself at the forefront of the waste-to-resource industry, EcoRecycle is focusing on three key initiatives:1. Offering a cost-saving take-back service with low recycling fees, ensuring seamless, affordable and responsible solar panel disposal.2. Advancing proprietary high-purity resource separation technology to maximize material recovery, reuse and sustainability in solar recycling.3. Reducing carbon emissions in PV panels production through the utilization of recycled resources, strengthening the domestic supply chain and promoting a circular solar economy."As the U.S. moves towards a more sustainable and self-reliant solar industry, EcoRecycle by Qcells is committed to pioneering innovative recycling technologies that not only reduce environmental impact, but also create economic opportunities," said Jung-Kwon Hong, Head of Qcells Manufacturing Group. "Through strategic investments and cutting-edge solutions, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the circular economy, ensuring that solar energy remains a truly renewable and responsible power source.""Georgia's clean energy ecosystem continues to grow by way of EcoRecycle by Qcells in Bartow County, Georgia, and we're so proud to be part of Qcells' fully integrated solar panel manufacturing process from beginning to recycling," said Melinda Lemmon, Executive Director at the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development. "We congratulate our friends at Qcells on this exciting new endeavor.""With this new business, Qcells will emerge as the first-ever crystalline silicon (C-Si) solar panel producer to possess a full value chain, conducting both solar panel manufacturing and recycling on U.S. soil," said Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability at Qcells. "Effectively managing solar waste is essential to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of the clean energy sector. We're proud to be leading the charge with the launch of EcoRecycle by Qcells."###About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us.About EcoRecycle by QcellsEcoRecycle by Qcells is a leader in solar sustainability, dedicated to recycling and repurposing valuable materials like aluminum, glass, silver (Ag) and copper (Cu). By driving a circular economy and reducing waste, EcoRecycle by Qcells is shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for solar energy.