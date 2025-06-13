TCL Solar Showcases Next-Gen BC Modules at SNEC, Writing the Future of Solar Innovation with Technological Advancements

From June 11th to 13th, the 18th International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV+ 2025) was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. During the event, TCL Solar exhibited its next-generation back-contact (BC) module technology, a range of high-efficiency, high-power BC and TOPCon modules, as well as parent company TCL Zhonghuan's 210 monocrystalline silicon ingots and wafer products. The company also introduced lightweight module "concept products" and new anti-dust accumulation series.



TCL Solar's showcased BC modules achieved a maximum power output of 680W and a record efficiency of 25.2%, while its TOPCon modules reached up to 750W and 24.14% efficiency. The Next-Gen BC Product Presentation that with continued advancements in low-cost metallization for BC cells, optimized polysilicon passivation layers, and high-density packaging technologies, the cost of TCL Solar's BC products will further approach that of TOPCon. Meanwhile, the bifaciality of BC modules will exceed 80%, with module efficiency surpassing 25%. Leveraging its technological expertise, patent portfolio, and global market channels in BC technology, TCL Solar will collaborate closely with upstream and downstream partners to foster the BC industry ecosystem and drive down the LCOE for solar power.Additionally, based on market insights and customer needs, TCL Solar launched its new anti-dust shingled modules at SNEC and, in collaboration with Lens Technology, unveiled an innovative lightweight module series—delivering high performance and reliability tailored to customer demands. On June 12th, TCL Solar's representative provided a comprehensive analysis of the company's full range of module products in the Application Value Analysis of Distributed Solar Products in China, detailing their performance characteristics and differentiated value propositions.Since the second half of 2024, TCL Solar has been advancing upgrades across technology, manufacturing, product offerings, branding, and market expansion. The company has now established a diversified portfolio encompassing BC, TOPCon, half-cut, and shingled technologies, providing customers with highly efficient, reliable, and value-driven solutions for all application scenarios."Double Certification Triumph: TCL SOLAR Conquers Extreme Cold and Global Markets with Cutting-Edge Tech"During this event, TCL SOLAR achieved two milestone certifications: China's first low-temperature dual certification (power degradation <0.5% at -40°C) and TÜV Rheinland's global certification for N-type BC modules, solidifying its extreme-environment leadership. The BC modules feature -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient, 10% higher shading tolerance, and 0.35% annual degradation, setting new reliability benchmarks. With concurrent UK MCS, Japan JAPC, Colombia RETIE, and Dubai DEWA certifications, TCL SOLAR accelerates global expansion via "certification + localization" strategy, empowering energy transition in polar and emerging markets.As a technology-driven enterprise, TCL Solar remains at the forefront of industry innovation. Guided by China's "dual-carbon" goals, TCL Solar continues to empower the entire supply chain with cutting-edge advancements, underpinned by world-class manufacturing capabilities. Through its commitment to zero-carbon practices and industry transformation, TCL Solar not only drives continuous reductions in solar LCOE but also sets a benchmark for high-quality development, contributing to global sustainable energy solutions.