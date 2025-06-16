sonnen GmbH Certify TS4 MLPE and sonnenBatterie Compatibility

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that Tigo TS4 MLPE devices are now operationally compliant and compatible with hybrid inverter-battery systems from sonnen. The certification, which covers sonnenBatterie hybrid models and Tigo TS4 product family when properly designed and installed, delivers high-quality hardware and value with a system that generates more energy and delivers return-on-investment.



"The certification of compatibility between Tigo MLPE devices and our hybrid series is a very positive development for the customers of both our companies," said Alexander Hirnet, vice president device development at sonnen GmbH. "Since this is a DC-coupled architecture, the homeowner benefits when sonnen and Tigo products are used together in a home system. We look forward to seeing how installers use this smart combination of products to further grow the residential solar-plus-storage market."By combining Tigo MLPE devices, including the TS4-A and TS4-X series, with sonnenBatterie hybrid systems, solar installers gain powerful module-level monitoring and world-class solar safety provisions for the ultimate in home energy autonomy."As solar policies around the world increasingly promote self-consumption and arbitrage, our collaboration with sonnen offers a powerful solution for the residential energy market," said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, growth, and product management at Tigo Energy. "This compatibility declaration is the result of extensive testing, ensuring smooth system integration. With this assurance, professional solar installers can confidently combine Tigo and sonnen products to deliver high-performance solar-plus-storage solutions to their customers."All sonnen models that are certified with Tigo MLPE can be viewed on this compatibility page. For more information about the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE family of products, please visit the Tigo product page, and for sales inquiries, contact Tigo here. For more information about sonnenBatterie, please visit the sonnen website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.