Fortress Power Expands in Latin America

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico - June 11, 2025: Fortress Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, officially celebrated the inauguration of a new regional headquarters in Guadalajara, Jalisco. This strategic new facility strengthens the company's presence in Mexico and includes technical support offices, customer service, national sales operations, and a regional training center designed to train strategic partners from across Latin America.



More Headlines Articles

The event brought together key figures from the energy sector, including Jing Yu, CEO of Fortress Power; Alfredo Terán, Technical Director for Mexico; Rodrigo Aguirre, Director of C&I Projects; and Luisa Medel, Sales Director for Mexico. Also in attendance were representatives from authorized distributors such as WTS, Krannich Solar, and Corey Solar, along with distinguished guests from both the public and private sectors: Mario Hernández, Director of FIDE in Jalisco and Nayarit; Aldo Díaz, President of CPEF; Nallely Camarena, President of Mujeres CPEF; and Justo Torres, CPEF Delegate in Jalisco. Also, the sustainable artist Natalia Stopani (focused on the rescue and reuse of photovoltaic modules), whose artwork was showcased at the opening.In her opening remarks, CEO Jing Yu stated, "This moment symbolizes growth, new beginnings, and meaningful partnerships. We are deeply excited to put down roots in a country known for its vibrant culture, rich history, hardworking people, and dynamic business environment. As we open our doors here in Guadalajara, we are not only bringing our products and services—we are also bringing our values, our commitment to excellence, and our belief in collaboration."The opening of this facility represents a significant step in Fortress Power's expansion across Latin America, enabling closer, more agile, and personalized service to installers, distributors, and customers throughout Mexico. The new regional training center will become a cornerstone for ongoing technical training, promoting knowledge and the adoption of clean and sustainable energy solutions."Our mission has always been to work hand in hand with our distributor and installer partners to deliver clean and reliable energy to homes and businesses—while helping them reduce energy costs," added Yu.With this initiative, Fortress Power reinforces its commitment to Mexico's economic and technological development by fostering job creation, knowledge transfer, and long-term partnerships within the local energy ecosystem."Let this new branch be a bridge—between our past and our future, between our global family and the local community, and most importantly, between our shared aspirations and the achievements to come," concluded the CEO.The company thus reaffirms its vision to lead a sustainable, inclusive, and collaborative energy transition in Mexico and throughout the region. At the same time, the artist Natalia Stopani presented the company with a personalized artwork on a disused MFV, featuring their logo and distinctive colors, forming a strategic alliance with them to promote this project.###Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.