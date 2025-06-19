PVH USA Case Study Confirms Industry-Leading Tracker Resilience in U.S. Hurricane and Snow Belt Regions

HOUSTON (June 18, 2025) - PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, today released a new case study demonstrating how its single-axis trackers consistently withstand the nation's toughest weather - from Category 4 hurricane winds in Florida to blizzards, hailstorms and severe storms across the Midwest.



Key findings show that PVH USA installations:• Survive wind loads up to 150 mph when stowed, thanks to reinforced steel structures and rapid (less than 2 minutes) wind-stow capability.• Shed heavy snow quickly and reduce hail impact with automated "snow" and "hail" stow modes.• Anticipate severe weather and pre-emptively stow rows, minimizing downtime using AI-powered DeepTrack™ SCADA and a site-wide sensor network.• Maintain long-term durability with advanced anti-corrosion coatings and U.S.-made components assembled at PVH USA's Houston manufacturing hub."Extreme weather is the new normal, and solar assets must be ready," said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA. "Our latest case study proves that PVH USA trackers deliver unmatched protection keeping plants online and safeguarding project economics even when hurricanes or blizzards strike."Standards-driven engineeringPVH USA trackers are wind-tunnel-tested to exceed ASCE 7-16 coastal wind-load requirements, certified to IEC 62817 and UL 3703/2703, and manufactured under rigorous U.S. quality controls. Optional snow sensors, flood detectors and LiDAR wind forecasting further boost site resilience.Real-world resultsThe full report, "Resilience of PVH Solar Trackers in Extreme Weather: A U.S. Case Study," is available for download at this link. It demonstrates how PVH USA technology performed under extreme weather conditions, including:• Florida: PVH USA sites pre-stowed hours before recent hurricanes, emerging with only minor panel damage while neighboring fixed-tilt systems sustained structural failures.• Midwest: During 2024 winter storms and spring hail events, PVH USA rows shed snow in minutes, and hail-stow mode protected modules from golf-ball-size impacts, resulting in faster return to full generation and lower O&M costs.About PV Hardware (PVH)At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.