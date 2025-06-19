Risen Energy Launches Integrated Solar Storage Systems at SNEC 2025

On June 11, 2025, Risen Energy unveiled its Full-Stack Renewable Energy Solutions at the 18th SNEC PV Power Expo. The solutions lineup is designed to deliver a fully integrated ecosystem that brings together modules, inverters, energy storage and smart energy management platforms. These vertically integrated solutions are built to simplify procurement, reduce operational complexity, and resolve fragmented after-sales support—common issues that continue to challenge today's solar industry.



Full-Stack Renewable Energy Solutions: Three System Configurations to Support Residential, C&I, and Utility-Scale ApplicationsTo support a wide range of customer needs, Risen Energy has developed three targeted system solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale markets. Each configuration combines customized hardware with intelligent software to ensure optimized performance and user-centric energy management:Residential Solution - Featuring high-efficiency n-type modules, compact Luvit microinverters, and stackable storage systems, this offering is engineered to maximize safety, convenience, and energy efficiency for homeowners. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and rapid shutdown functionality provide smarter, safer home energy management.C&I Solution - Built for industrial parks, factories, and other commercial environments, this hybrid system combines PV, energy storage, and diesel generation under one platform, all managed through the Risen Cloud system. This enables real-time, end-to-end digital control of generation, storage, usage, and load balancing—delivering meaningful reductions in energy costs and improved operational visibility.Utility-Scale Solution - Powered by the high-density eTron liquid-cooled energy storage system (6.9MWh per unit), this large-scale solution delivers a 37% boost in energy density and a 23% improvement in space efficiency. Coupled with AI-driven cloud monitoring, the system helps maximize output and return on investment for developers and grid operators.Flagship technologies on display at SNEC:Hyper-ion Pro Module - Setting a new industry standard, this module delivers over 730Wp in mass production, with a bifaciality ratio of 90% and an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C—surpassing both TOPCon and back-contact designs in core performance areas.Next-Gen Inverter - Designed with a single-stage integrated architecture, this inverter achieves over 98% peak efficiency and a 4% increase in energy yield compared to conventional models. Symmetrical stress load distribution contributes to a 50% longer system lifespan and enhanced long-term value.iCon Liquid-Cooled ESS - Offering modular scalability and direct integration with multiple energy inputs, this solution uses top-tier LFP cells and features IP55-rated protection for long-lasting reliability across a wide range of operating conditions. Key functions include off-grid capability, scalable capacity, and peak load balancing.Risen Stack1 Modular ESS - Designed for deployment flexibility, this system supports configurations from 48 to 120kWh with a uniform modular architecture. A six-level battery protection system ensures safety, while deployment can be completed in under five minutes using the Risen Cloud platform for intuitive operation and maintenance.Risen Energy also unveiled its new 4S Safety Architecture, which builds on the traditional BMS+EMS+PCS model by adding a proprietary Safety Management System (SMS). The solution applies intelligent algorithms and topologic strategy to create a closed-loop framework for prevention, control, and fail-safe operation—raising the benchmark for safety in solar storage deployments."From cell to system, our goal has always been to bring clean energy into everyday life," said Song Yifeng, Director of Product Center at Risen Energy. "The future of energy doesn't lie in standalone products, but in integrated, intelligent systems. We're committed to pushing forward innovation across the entire energy value chain."