inkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., in its capacity as Chair of the Finance Task Force of the Global Solar Council (GSC), officially released "How to Finance Solar for All?" during the London Climate Week 2025.



More Headlines Articles

This position paper identifies key challenges to scaling equitable and accessible solar finance globally and offers actionable strategies to mobilize capital in underserved regions. Developed under the leadership of the GSC's Finance Task Force, the paper represents a multi-stakeholder effort to promote financial inclusion in the global solar transition.JinkoSolar also participated in a high-level Finance Roundtable on Lowering the Cost of Solar Finance, co-hosted by the Global Solar Council and its partners, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions including multilateral development banks and commercial banks, and industry experts to explore collaborative strategies for reducing the cost of solar capital and accelerating the development of energy storage solutions.JinkoSolar remains fully committed to accelerating the global energy transition through collaboration, innovation, and leadership in sustainable finance.About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2025.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com