WorldOne Energies Boosts India's Solar Manufacturing with High-Speed 1.2 GW Module Line

WorldOne Energies Commissions 1.2 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Line Nagpur, India - WorldOne Energies Pvt. Ltd. has successfully commissioned a high-speed 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing line, marking a significant leap in India's renewable manufacturing capabilities. The facility is designed to produce N-type TOPCon Mono-Bifacial Supreme Series modules, ranging from 525 Wp to 650 Wp.

This state-of-the-art line operates 33% faster than conventional production lines, improving output and reducing lead times. A key innovation includes India's largest chamber laminators, capable of handling more module laminations per cycle while maintaining superior quality control.


The Supreme Series modules feature 144/156 half-cut cells and deliver up to 23.26% efficiency, offering robust performance across residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects.

Aligned with its Vision 2030 strategy, WorldOne Energies plans to scale its module production capacity to 10 GW, alongside launching a 2 GW scalable solar cell facility, expandable up to 5 GW.

In addition to PV modules, WorldOne offers a growing range of clean energy solutions, including:

Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Battery Storage Systems (BSS) with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries

Hybrid solar inverters for grid-tied and off-grid systems

With a mission to make clean energy more accessible and affordable, WorldOne Energies is driving forward India's role in the global energy transition.

