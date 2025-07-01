BACK IN NAIROBI: INTERSOLAR AFRICA GEARS UP FOR 2026

Pforzheim/Nairobi, July 1, 2025 - Intersolar Africa will return to Nairobi on March 25-26, 2026. Following its successful debut as a summit earlier this year, the event is expanding into a full-scale international exhibition and conference at the Sarit Expo Centre. With more than 100 international and regional exhibitors expected, the event will spotlight innovations across photovoltaics (PV), energy storage, e-mobility, smart grids and digital infrastructure - all critical technologies in accelerating a renewable and resilient energy system.



"East Africa is taking the crucial step from vision to implementation. Intersolar Africa 2026 provides the ideal platform where technology, investment, and policy align," says Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International GmbH. "We create the space for partnerships that actively drive the energy transition in the region."Intersolar Africa 2026: connecting innovation and impactAs the international exhibition and conference for solar and energy storage in Africa, Intersolar Africa 2026 offers a space to connect global technology providers with regional buyers, utilities and developers. The event will showcase solutions tailored to the region's energy challenges, foster cross-sector partnerships and provide access to public institutions, private enterprises and international financiers. A dynamic two-day program will include a comprehensive exhibition followed by a high-level international conference featuring panels, keynotes, technical sessions, and curated networking formats. Expected attendees include utilities, government agencies, project developers, EPCs, manufacturers, investors and clean energy startups.A region ready to scaleThe successful debut of Intersolar Africa laid a solid foundation. Held in March 2025, the event convened a great mix of industry experts, innovators and policymakers, supported by 20 sponsors and broad participation across the energy value chain. The event highlighted the rising momentum in Africa's renewable energy sector and the growing need for a scalable, recurring platform.Why East Africa, why now?Especially, East Africa is rapidly emerging as a hub for renewable energy investment, spurred by growing electricity demand, new policies and international support. Countries like Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are advancing ambitious electrification and decarbonization agendas.• Kenya already generates over 90% of its electricity from renewables - a mix of geothermal, hydro, wind and solar.• The region's energy transition creates space for both grid-connected and off-grid solutions - from solar home systems and mini-grids to industrial-scale PV and storage projects.• At the same time, climate vulnerability and population growth add urgency to building resilient, clean energy infrastructure across urban and rural areas alike.Exhibit, sponsor and engageExhibitor and sponsor registration for Intersolar Africa 2026 is now open. With its clear thematic focus and international scope, Intersolar Africa ranks among the most important events for the solar and energy storage industry in East Africa. It offers a platform to engage with key decision-makers and establish a presence in a rapidly growing market. It provides opportunities to build strategic partnerships across the energy value chain and contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future.For full event details and registration: www.intersolar.co.ke