Deal Orchards’ Solar Installation Generates 75% of Its Energy Needs, Expanding Efforts to Reduce Its Environmental Impact While Saving Money

TAYLORSVILLE, NC. JUNE 30th, 2025 - Nestled in the foothills of the Brushy Mountains, Deal Orchards, a 3rd generation family-owned fruit farm, understands the value of creating a more sustainable future. That's why, in 2024, they enrolled a portion of their stone fruit and apple acreage in the EcoCertified program, a rigorous, science-based method of commercial tree fruit production focused on protecting pollinators, beneficial insects and environmental resources. Deal Orchards is the first orchard in the southeast to become an EcoCertified grower. Now the company can add generating 75% of their energy needs with on-site solar to their list of environmentally sustainable practices.



Pisgah Energy worked closely with Deal Orchards to design, develop and install the rooftop solar project on their roadside market and packing house. This system, totaling 77kWdc and harnessing the power of 172 Qcells 450W panels and 3 SolarEdge inverters, will serve as on-site electrical generation and produce over 95,000kWh of clean, renewable energy annually. Every year it operates, the new solar array will offset approximately 60 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The impact of this solar electric system is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by over 150,000 miles of driving or recycling instead of landfilling 21 tons of waste or the annual energy usage of 10 homes. For Deal Orchards, the impact of this solar array will also be reflected in their utility bill."We decided to install solar for two very practical reasons - to reduce our carbon footprint and our energy bills," Alan Deal, President of Deal Orchards said, "Legacy is important to us and the fact that we can do the right thing for the future of our community and environment while saving money now is fantastic. We're grateful to Pisgah Energy for all they've done to bring our vision to fruition."Pisgah Energy was the lead designer/developer and served as the primary contractor during project construction. According to Evan Becka, President of Pisgah Energy, "We loved working with the folks at Deal Orchards! It's inspiring to see how they've expanded their idea of stewardship to include the production of renewable energy. They're an incredible example for other orchards in the region."Deal Orchards is embracing various pathways to become better stewards of the environment, with this solar installation standing out as a powerful symbol of their commitment to sustainability and determination to reduce environmental impact for generations to come.ABOUT DEAL ORCHARDSDeal Orchards, Inc. is a family-owned and operated fruit farm and roadside farm market located in Taylorsville, NC. With over three generations of experience, they offer a wide variety of high-quality fruits and produce, including apples, peaches, Asian pears, and nectarines. Tucked in the foothills of the Brushy Mountains, Deal Orchards is known for producing delicious tasting apples in the Alexander County region. As a certified roadside farm market, they take pride in promoting local agriculture and providing customers with fresh, mouthwatering fruit.In 2024, Deal Orchards enrolled approximately ¼ of its stone fruit and apple acreage in the EcoCertified program. The program pairs sustainable practices for the specific region with the practicalities of tree fruit production, focusing on farming with nature and avoiding harsh outdated products. EcoCertified means local done right!ABOUT PISGAH ENERGYPisgah Energy provides comprehensive solar and energy storage design, development and construction services for commercial, municipal, and institutional clients across the Southeast. Based in Asheville NC, its mission is to lead the transition of commercial, municipal, and institutional clients from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The Pisgah Energy team has a combined 50+ years of experience in the renewable energy industry and a proven track record of developing innovative solar and energy storage projects that are uniquely tailored to meet the needs of each individual client.