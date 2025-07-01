Natural Power appoints new MD

Natural Power, the leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, has appointed Ciaran Farrell as its new managing director. He replaces Rob Brown, who has led the business for the past three years and is now moving on to pursue other ventures.

On taking over this new role, Ciaran said: "I'm really proud to be stepping into the role of managing director at Natural Power. Having led our European consulting service and business operations in Ireland, I've seen first-hand the impact of our work in helping to deliver renewable energy projects that make a real difference. Looking forward, I'll be continuing to work with our brilliant team across the wider business to build on that success — driving innovation, expanding our reach, and supporting our clients to deliver their projects.



"With ambitious national and global targets in place, the demand for expert, trusted support has never been greater. Natural Power is uniquely positioned to help clients seize these opportunities. From accelerating project delivery to integrating new technologies, I'm excited to lead the business into this next chapter of growth, driving impact across every corner of the energy transition."Formerly Country Director for Natural Power in Ireland, and latterly Director of Consulting (Europe), Ciaran is an experienced environmental consultant, director and business leader who has developed his 25-year career in various energy, engineering and environmental organisations across Ireland, the UK, Asia and the Middle East. He is a graduate in both environmental science and environmental engineering, and a Chartered Environmentalist with the Institution of Environmental Sciences.Nick Emery, Chairman of Natural Power, added: "We're delighted that Ciaran is taking on the role of managing director. He brings a deep understanding of our strategy for growth through sector and international diversification, along with the leadership to drive continued recruitment and investment in support of global renewable energy targets. His breadth and depth of experience will undoubtedly put us in a strong position to expand our business and continue supporting clients to deliver the very best in renewable energy projects."