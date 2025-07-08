JinkoSolar Powers Clean Energy Future with 21.6 MWh Energy Storage Systems for Distributed Energy Infrastructure

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced the successful commissioning of 21.6 MWh of Energy Storage Systems supplied to Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI). This milestone marks a significant step in advancing clean, reliable, and dispatchable energy in Massachusetts through the state's Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program.



The three newly commissioned systems, developed and constructed by DEI, are now operational under the SMART program. These projects not only provide essential grid services but also strengthen the performance and resiliency of solar energy assets in Massachusetts — supporting the state's climate goals and energy modernization efforts. Each system utilizes a mix of DC and AC coupled configurations to maximize operational flexibility and performance.JinkoSolar's U.S.-based energy storage engineering team played a pivotal role in the project's success by providing system design expertise and ensuring seamless integration with a range of Power Conditioning System (PCS) and Energy Management System (EMS) platforms. This close collaboration and robust technical support underscores JinkoSolar's strong commitment and proven ability to deliver high-performance energy storage solutions tailored to evolving market needs. DEI-led turnkey project execution included development support, system design, procurement, construction, and commissioning. DEI's coordinated approach helped ensure smooth execution and minimized common risks and delays, especially in construction and commissioning phases."Collaborating with DEI on these projects has been a great opportunity to showcase the value of JinkoSolar's U.S. energy storage solutions and our local engineering expertise," said Jeff Juger, Deputy General Manager and Head of ESS at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "We are proud to support DEI's fully integrated project delivery model and shared vision of accelerating the transition to a cleaner grid.""These projects represent a key milestone in DEI's mission to bring resilient, clean energy solutions to the communities we serve," said Sean Harrington, CEO and Founder of Distributed Energy Infrastructure. "We chose JinkoSolar to supply the batteries for this portfolio due to their strong U.S.-based service team, more than 15 years of experience supporting similar projects, and their proven, robust technology. Working directly with JinkoSolar's U.S. commissioning team helped us streamline system integration and accelerate time to operation — ensuring our clients received the full benefit of a tightly managed, end-to-end solution."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2025.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.comAbout Distributed Energy InfrastructureDistributed Energy Infrastructure provides EPC services to customers intent on owning and operating renewable energy generation and battery energy storage assets in the United States. The Distributed team brings over 40 years of general construction expertise and has been a distributed energy market leader in executing on over 1.2 GW's of Solar PV and 400 MWh's of stand-alone and solar-coupled battery energy storage projects: over 100 unique projects across the United States. With deep expertise in technical due diligence and EPC services, Distributed saves time and money for clients building a connected future.Find out more: distributedei.com.